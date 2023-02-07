Nutrisystem Takes Home Four Awards in 2023 Best New Product Competition

Hearty Inspirations® Beef Lo Mein from Nutrisystem Wins Best New Product in the 2023 BrandSpark International Awards Photo by PRN

Nutrisystem is a division of Wellful, Inc. and has been providing health and wellness solutions for over 50 years. As a leading provider of weight loss programs, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people reach their weight loss goals using its clinically proven science-based formula.

Founded on the belief that weight loss can be achieved through a combination of smart eating habits, portion control, and regular exercise, Nutrisystem has been delivering its meals directly to customers' doors for over half a century, making it one of the pioneers in the weight loss industry.

Throughout the years, Nutrisystem has continually evolved and diversified its menu to meet customer demand, making it a trusted and beloved brand in the health and wellness space.

Nutrisystem just announced that four of its menu items were named the best new products in BrandSpark International's 2023 Best New Product Awards.

Over 10,750 American consumers participated in a nationwide survey to determine the 62 winning products across various categories, including Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, and Household products.

Nutrisystem's Hearty Inspirations Beef Lo Mein, Bourbon-Style Chicken, Bistro-Style Chicken Alfredo, and Cafe-Style Creamy Tomato Soup were the lucky products recognized in the awards ceremony.

Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem, expressed his pride in being recognized across multiple categories and praised his team's hard work in developing diverse menu options to meet customer demands.

According to Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and founder of the Best New Product Awards,

"the Best New Product Awards help consumers know what is worth their hard-earned dollars."

All award winners will be featured in Newsweek, an online shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com, and in a digital and print publication.

Nutrisystem is a high-protein, lower-glycemic program designed to control hunger and help customers achieve their health and wellness goals.

The program is based on SmartAdapt, a personalized plan that adjusts to the customer's metabolism and nutrition goals.

This year, Nutrisystem introduced new Hearty Inspirations Meals, packed with flavor and up to 30g of protein and clinically proven to control hunger for up to five hours.