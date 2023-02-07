Paris Hilton Teams Up with Klarna for Smoothest Shopping Experience Yet in Global Campaign

Paris Hilton, the queen of Y2K, stars in Klarna's multimedia campaign and introduces a new catchphrase, 'That's Smoooth.' Photo by Jennifer Su

Global bank and shopping service, Klarna has announced its latest multimedia campaign featuring socialite Paris Hilton.

The campaign, which has been created in collaboration with Hilton's media company, 11:11 Media, will feature Paris in a series of films demonstrating Klarna's flexible payments and shopping app features, with the catchphrase 'That's Smoooth.'

David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer of Klarna, commented on the partnership, saying,

"Paris Hilton is a trailblazer across fashion, tech, and business - areas very familiar to Klarna. Her ability to stay ahead of trends, her shopping prowess and the fact that our customer has grown up with her made Paris the perfect person to partner with for this campaign."

The films have been directed by Ukrainian Grammy Award nominee Tanu Muino and have a dream-like feel to them, combining elements of sophistication and playfulness with a nod to Y2K fashion.

The stills have been photographed by Adrienne Raquel, who is known for her artistic images and inspiration drawn from femininity, soulfulness, and color.

As part of the campaign, social media influencer Bretman Rock will make a special appearance alongside Paris, adding a playful touch to the eye-catching films.

The campaign will focus on Klarna's flexible payment options and other innovative features, including try before you buy, buyer's protection, and package tracking.

The campaign will launch globally on February 27 and will be promoted across social media, digital, broadcast, and OOH platforms.

As part of the partnership, 11:11 Media will enable the campaign across digital channels, including Paris' personal social media handles.

Klarna's latest campaign is set to be a visual experience that explores the evolution of shopping since the Y2K period. It will show how Klarna's innovative features have contributed to a smoother shopping experience.

With Paris Hilton as the face of the campaign and a team of talented creatives behind it, this campaign will surely be a hit with shoppers everywhere.