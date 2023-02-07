A Survey Study Discovers the Effects of Poor Customer Service on Loyalty

A recent study by Teleperformance CX Lab found that poor customer service resulted in a 28% decrease in customer loyalty. Photo by Mikhail Nilov

A recent Teleperformance Customer Experience Lab (CX Lab) survey has shown that bad customer service can significantly decrease customer loyalty.

The 9th annual Global CX Survey revealed that 28% of consumers are less likely to remain or repurchase a product or service after a poor customer service experience.

The survey also found that 42% of consumers are more concerned about receiving good customer service than ever before, particularly after the pandemic.

Nearly one-third of consumers said they would be willing to pay more for a product or service if it came with better customer service.

Teleperformance, a global leader in outsourced customer experience management and related digital services, was surveyed across 20 sectors and 16 countries.

The survey queried 87,000 consumers on various topics, including customer service channel preferences and metrics.

In addition to the impact of subpar customer service on loyalty, the survey found that 40% of consumers have posted about their brands' customer service on social media in the past 12 months.

Consumers usually post on their personal pages to share experiences with peers rather than on brand-owned pages to request support. The survey also revealed that 14% of consumers had fallen victim to fraud or theft of personal information, which has caused a 3% decrease in loyalty.

A good customer service channel mix can boost loyalty by 37%, as customers who are happy with the channel options companies make available are more likely to remain or repurchase.

The Teleperformance CX Lab was created in 2013 to help brands and organizations understand customer behavior and preferences. The annual Global CX Survey analyzes customer service trends by country, channel, segment, and generation.

Teleperformance leverages the insights from the CX Lab to help companies improve their customer service strategies and increase revenue and growth.