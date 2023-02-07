Target Stores-Biotera Launches Microbiome Hair Care Products

Biotera Brings Microbiome-Friendly Hair Care to Target with Launch of Ultra Collections. Photo by Biotera/PRN

Introducing the latest haircare innovation: Biotera's Ultra Collections have just entered Target stores and Target.com as part of a new retail partnership with Zotos Professional. This move broadens Biotera's distribution and brings the best of salon-worthy haircare to Target shoppers.

At the forefront of the latest beauty trends, Target shoppers are always on the hunt for innovative products, and Biotera's new Ultra Collections deliver just that.

Made with a pre-and-postbiotic blend, these hair care products are the first Microbiome-Friendly Certified hair care on Target shelves.

Each scalp-friendly formula has been clinically tested and approved by PETA, making them a must-have for conscious consumers.

With products created, tested, and backed by salon professionals, Biotera's Ultra Collections deliver salon-quality results at an affordable price.

Celebrity hairstylist Christopher Naselli, who has been in the haircare industry for over 20 years, says,

"I've been using Biotera on my clients at the salon and have seen amazing results. Healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp, and it's important that I can recommend a gentle yet high-quality shampoo to my clients, which is why Biotera has become one of my favorites."

The Ultra Collections come in three formulas: Ultra Moisturizing, Ultra Color Care, and Ultra Thick & Full, each designed to address specific hair needs.

Whether you have dry and damaged hair, vivid color-treated hair, or delicate and limp hair, Biotera has got you covered.

This new partnership between Target and Zotos Professional aligns with both companies' missions to make beauty transformations accessible for everyone.

Biotera's Ultra Collections are now available in select Target stores and on Target.com for $12.00-$13.00 MSRP.

Zotos Professional is part of Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America, which includes Schwarzkopf hair care, Dial soaps, and all laundry detergents. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars in 2021, North America accounts for 25% of Henkel's global sales.