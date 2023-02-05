Appy Pie Launches New TV Commercial Focused on Helping Businesses of All Sizes

Photo by @Appypie.com

Appy Pie, the leading no-code app development platform with over 10 million registered users, has recently launched a new TV commercial to showcase the benefits of its innovative tools.

The commercial has been rolled out across US and UK TV networks and is also gaining traction on their YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

The TV commercial highlights the ease of use and versatility of Appy Pie's no-code app development platform, which helps businesses of all sizes to build and deploy enterprise-grade apps, streamline customer support, create graphic visuals, and automate daily business operations without coding.

The platform offers a range of no-code tools, including an app builder, website builder, workflow automation, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software.

With Appy Pie's no-code app development platform, business owners can develop highly-customizable apps equipped with all the necessary features to engage customers and deliver products and services online. The Design platform lets users create visually appealing graphics and NFT art. At the same time, Business Process Automation helps enterprises automate customer service operations and respond quickly to inquiries, providing personalized customer support.

According to Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie,

"Having a web presence alone is no longer sufficient in today's mobile-driven world. Through our TV commercial, we aim to showcase how businesses of all sizes can build dynamic mobile apps and automate their daily tasks, saving time and money, with the help of our no-code platform."

Appy Pie's no-code technology helps enterprises to improve their productivity, manage resources more effectively, and create a better work environment for employees.

The platform also enables businesses to experience improved customer satisfaction levels, enhanced internal communication, and better team collaboration.

Girdhar says,

"With faster processes and an online presence, businesses can expand their customer base, generate higher sales, and elevate their brand. Appy Pie provides a practical and cost-effective solution for businesses looking to build applications and streamline customer support and business operations."

Appy Pie's new TV commercial conveys to businesses of all sizes that building a mobile app has always been challenging.

With their innovative no-code tools, companies can create highly-customizable apps, streamline customer support, automate daily business operations, and create stunning graphics and NFT art without technical knowledge.