Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen Park

Photo by @LuminoCity

Spring is in the air, and LuminoCity is bringing a new and exciting event that's sure to make this season even brighter.

The Immersive World of Joy, Blossom Light installations, will take place at Pullen Park in Raleigh, NC, from February 18th to April 9th, 2023.

This enchanting event will cover over 10 acres of light and art installations, making it the perfect gathering place for families and friends.

The festival will showcase a stunning display of lights that will turn Pullen Park into a breathtaking wonderland.

There will be five different themes, including Dinosaur Adventures, Wildlife Safari, The Mystery Garden, The Joy Blossom, and Alice's Enhancement, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

In addition to the lights, there will also be food vendors and activities for children. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms at night and ride the 200-year-old carousel in the magnificent scenery.

Xiaoyi Chen, Founder of LuminoCity, said:

"We are thrilled to bring this special event to Pullen Park and offer residents and visitors the chance to experience the beauty of spring in a new and exciting way. This event is the perfect way to start the spring season, and we can't wait to share it with everyone."

This event is ideal for families, friends, and anyone who loves the outdoors. With plenty of space for walking, lounging, and playing, it's the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature and spend quality time with loved ones.

Tickets for LuminoCity Festival at Pullen Park can be purchased online. The festival will run for 32 days, from February 18th to April 9th, 2023. Parking will be free for all festival-goers.

For more information about the LuminoCity Festival, visit www.luminocityfestival.com