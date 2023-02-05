Say I Love You with Essential Elements Hydration Sticks this Valentine's Day

Stay "Hy" this February and Spread the Love with Essential Elements. Photo by @Essential Elements

It's another year, and the team at Essential Elements is reminding us all to stay on top of our health, especially regarding hydration.

This February, the company is doubling down on its "Get Hy" movement and promoting using their Hydration Sticks as a simple way to keep hydrated and feeling your best.

Al Goldman, Creative Brand Manager for Essential Elements, shares why February is such an important month for hydration.

"February is often overlooked when it comes to maintaining healthy habits. But with both warm and cold weather causing dehydration, it's important to keep hydrated. That's where our Hydration Sticks come in - they make it easy to stay hydrated and feel your best."

So, what exactly are Hydration Sticks, and how do they work?

They are packets filled with a combination of apple cider vinegar, sodium, potassium, and buffered vitamin C to help ease digestion and hydrate the body.

The apple cider vinegar in the sticks provides a powerful replenishment boost, helping to keep you energized, especially during the winter.

And with Valentine's Day just around the corner, Essential Elements is sharing a fun and festive way to use their Hydration Sticks.

You can make homemade hydration gummies using just a few simple ingredients. Here's what you'll need:

¾ cup hot/boiling water

2 tablespoons gelatin

2 Hydration stick packs, any flavor (we like Watermelon-Cucumber because it's pink!)

¼ cup cold water

Optional—Heart-shaped candy molds

The instructions are easy: Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add gelatin and whisk or stir until fully dissolved. Add electrolyte powder and stir until dissolved. Add cold water, stirring to combine. Carefully pour into candy molds. Alternatively, you can pour the mixture into a small dish, such as a casserole dish or bread pan, and cut the gummies into squares.

Essential Elements offers Hydration Sticks in various flavors, including blue raspberry lemonade, watermelon cucumber, and yuzu lime.

They are available in single-flavor packs or as a variety pack, making it easy to try all the flavors and find your favorite.

And if you're looking for more ways to support your overall health, Essential Elements has a line of products and supplements supporting heart, immune, hair, skin, and cognitive health.

So this February, stay "Hy" and spread the love with Essential Elements. Hydrate your body and feel your best with the help of their Hydration Sticks.

Let Essential Elements explain more about hydration in their YouTube video:

Affiliate Disclaimer: This article may contain affiliate links. If you purchase through one, we may receive a commission. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the product manufacturer. Our recommendations are based on our testing and research.