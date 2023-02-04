Pass the TEAS Exam with Flying Colors: Insider Tips for Nursing Students

Photo by Los Muertos Crew

The TEAS exam, or the Test of Essential Academic Skills, is a crucial assessment tool used by nursing schools in the United States to evaluate the academic potential of aspiring nursing students.

It comprises 170 multiple-choice questions, with 150 scored questions and 20 practice questions, and takes 209 minutes to complete. The pass rate for the TEAS exam varies between different nursing schools, but a score between 60% to 70% is considered ideal.

Understanding the TEAS Exam Format

The TEAS exam is divided into four sections, each testing a different aspect of the nursing student's academic knowledge and skills. The sections include:

Reading: This section tests the student's ability to understand written material and to analyze, interpret, and evaluate what they have read. Mathematics: This section tests the student's knowledge of basic mathematical concepts and their ability to solve mathematical problems. Science: This section tests the student's understanding of natural sciences, including biology, chemistry, and physics. English and Language Usage: This section tests the student's knowledge of English grammar and usage and their ability to read and comprehend written material.

Preparation for the TEAS Exam

Taking the TEAS exam can be a daunting experience, but with the proper preparation and study strategy, you can increase your chances of success. Here are some tips to help you prepare:

Familiarize yourself with the exam format and content: It is essential to understand what questions will be on the exam and how they will be formatted. This will help you feel more confident and prepared on exam day. Study the material: Make sure you have a good understanding of the content that will be covered on the exam. Review your notes from your nursing classes, and if necessary, invest in a study guide or review book.

Practice, practice, practice: Take practice exams to get a feel for the questions you will be answering on the exam. This will also help you identify areas where you need to improve your knowledge.

The Importance of the TEAS Exam

The TEAS exam is an important indicator of a nursing student's academic potential and is used by universities to determine which applicants are likely to succeed in their nursing program.

A good score on the TEAS exam demonstrates to the university that you are well-prepared, motivated, and have the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their program.

The 2 Top Selling Books for ATI TEAS Exam Success on Amazon

ATI TEAS Secrets Study Guide: TEAS 7 Prep Book with Six Full-Length Practice Tests (1,000+ Questions) and Step-by-Step Video Tutorials - updated for the 7th Edition ATI TEAS 7 Study Guide 2023: Updated Review with 1020 Test Questions and Detailed Answer Explanations for the 7th Edition, including 6 Full-Length Exams.

Maximize your chances of passing the ATI TEAS Exam with these comprehensive and practical study materials. Each book offers in-depth reviews, full-length practice tests, and helpful video tutorials to guide you every step of the way.

To Summarize, the TEAS exam is a critical assessment tool for nursing students and is used to evaluate their academic potential for success in higher education.

By familiarizing yourself with the exam format, studying the material, and practicing with practice exams, you can increase your chances of success and demonstrate to universities that you are well-prepared and motivated to succeed in their nursing program.

