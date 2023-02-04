Elon Musk Cleared of Fraud Charges in Class-Action Lawsuit Over Tesla Tweets Photo by Mohammed Abdelzak

After three intense weeks in court and less than two hours of deliberation, the jury has come to a verdict in the highly anticipated class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc.

The plaintiffs, a group of Tesla investors, accused Musk of defrauding them with his tweets about Tesla in 2018, claiming that the tweets misled them and caused harm to the company.

The trial presented two contrasting portraits of Musk, with the plaintiffs painting him as a reckless businessman and the defense painting him as well-intentioned.

The jury listened to closing arguments and heard testimony from both sides, ultimately finding Musk's claim that he believed he had cited funding from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to be credible.

The jury also doubted whether Musk's tweets were the sole cause for Tesla's stock price swings.

Musk took the stand and passionately defended himself, telling the court that his tweets were made in good faith and with the best intentions.

He maintained that his tweets were not intended to deceive investors or manipulate the stock price but rather to express his excitement about the future of Tesla. Despite the plaintiffs' efforts to prove otherwise, the jury ultimately found Musk not liable for the tweets.

The trial outcome was a significant win for Musk and Tesla, as a guilty verdict could have resulted in billions of dollars in damages for the tech mogul.

The ruling clearly shows that the jury believes Musk was not acting maliciously and that his controversial tweets did not cross the line into fraud.

While the plaintiffs may still appeal the decision, the jury's verdict is a massive relief for Musk and Tesla investors. The high-stakes trial spotlighted the power and impact of social media in the business world. It served as a reminder of the importance of careful and responsible communication in the public arena.

Overall, the jury's decision to clear Elon Musk of any wrongdoing is a testament to the credibility of his testimony and his long-standing reputation as a successful entrepreneur.

The verdict also sends a clear message to investors and businesses alike that while social media can be a powerful tool, it must be used responsibly.