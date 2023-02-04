Democratic Party Shakes Up 2024 Presidential Primary: South Carolina to Lead the Way

The Democratic National Committee has approved a new plan to reorder the 2024 presidential primary, prioritizing diversity with S. Carolina.Photo byGage Skidmore

In a major shake-up, the Democratic Party has approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina as the leadoff spot.

The move acknowledges that the start of the 2024 primary will look very different from the 2020 primary and aims to empower Black and other minority voters. The formal endorsement by the Democratic National Committee was made during a meeting in Philadelphia.

The new plan, championed by President Joe Biden, would have South Carolina hold its primary followed by New Hampshire and Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, and much of the nation set to vote on Super Tuesday in early March.

The change is meant to ensure that "voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process."

The Republican Party has not changed its 2024 primary order, meaning the campaign has already begun in Iowa. The move remakes the current calendar and could establish a precedent.

However, the revised calendar could be meaningless for 2024 because Biden is expected to run for a second term without a major primary challenge.

The new order follows technical glitches that caused Iowa's 2020 caucus to malfunction. The Democratic Party has made it clear that it is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent primary process.

The decision to replace Iowa with South Carolina as the leadoff spot is historic and could change the way presidential primaries are conducted in the future.

The move has been widely welcomed by the Democratic Party's base, with many describing it as a much-needed change reflecting the nation's diversity.

The new calendar will give Black and other minority voters a more prominent role in selecting the Democratic Party's nominee. It will provide a more accurate representation of the nation's political views.

The reordering of the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential primary is a significant moment in American political history and is set to empower Black and other minority voters.

The new plan, endorsed by the Democratic National Committee, could change the way presidential primaries are conducted in the future, reflecting the nation's diversity.

