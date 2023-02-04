Say Goodbye to Bad Breath for Good: SmartMouth Survey Highlights Key Findings and Solutions

SmartMouth is a leading provider of oral-care products that eliminate bad breath caused by sulfur gas with just two daily rinses. Photo by Cottonbro Studio

SmartMouth, a leading provider of innovative oral-care products, has teamed up with research firm OnePoll to uncover the impact of bad breath on consumers and their relationships.

The survey, conducted in late 2022, received responses from 2,000 people representing a diverse cross-section of the US population.

The results showed the negative impact bad breath could have on relationships, with 52% of respondents indicating it as the biggest turn-off when meeting a new partner.

Additionally, 37% of respondents felt bad breath ruins a first kiss more than lack of chemistry or inexperience. The two events that had respondents most concerned about having bad breath were going on a date (48%) and a job interview (40%).

On the self-confidence front, fresh breath topped the list of respondents' priorities when leaving the house, ranking higher than checking for keys or phone, checking the weather, or even checking if their outfit matches.

Despite this, the survey revealed a lack of understanding about the root cause of bad breath. The most frequently identified causes were food/food particles (41%), bacteria (36%), smoking (35%), and dry mouth (28%). Only 12% of respondents correctly identified sulfur gas as the root cause of bad breath.

SmartMouth CEO Jim Scheetz states,

"This survey shows how important fresh breath is, in terms of its influence on one's self-confidence, as well as on interpersonal relationships. And while respondents identified some of the traditional contributing factors to bad breath, the survey also revealed common misconceptions about bad breath's root cause."

SmartMouth is dedicated to eliminating the root cause of bad breath and sulfur gas in the mouth with its patented zinc-ion-activated technology. Their line of oral-hygiene products, including mouthwash and toothpaste, can be purchased at retailers nationwide and online.

So, if you want to boost your confidence and make a lasting impression, it's time to say goodbye to bad breath with SmartMouth.

