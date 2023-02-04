Unbeknownst Danger: The Hidden Threat of Valley Fever

Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev

Are you living, working, or traveling in the southwestern United States? Then you need to know about Valley Fever, the potentially life-threatening fungal infection that has been affecting people for decades. Despite its presence, many are unaware of the dangers and severity of its symptoms.

What is Valley Fever?

Valley Fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis or "cocci," is a fungal infection caused by inhaling the fragments of Coccidioides immitis or Coccidioides posadasii.

These fungi are commonly found in soil in the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. They become airborne when the soil is disturbed during construction, farming, or landscaping.

The Alarming Symptoms of Valley Fever

The symptoms of valley fever can vary greatly, with some people experiencing no symptoms at all. But for those who do, flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, and muscle aches may occur.

In severe cases, valley fever can cause pneumonia, skin lesions, joint pain, and even meningitis. It's important to note that the symptoms of valley fever can be similar to other illnesses, so it's crucial to see a doctor if you suspect you may have been exposed to the fungi.

Protect Yourself from Valley Fever

There's currently no vaccine to prevent Valley Fever, but there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of infection.

These include avoiding activities that disturb soil in areas where the fungi are present, wearing a mask and protective clothing when working in such sites, and taking precautions when traveling to places where the fungi may be present, such as avoiding exposure to dust and soil.

If you suspect you have been exposed to the fungi, seeking medical attention immediately is crucial. Valley Fever is treatable with antifungal medications, and most people recover fully with proper treatment.

Valley Fever is a serious illness that can have severe consequences. Don't be caught off guard. Educate yourself and take precautions to reduce your risk of infection and ensure a healthy future.