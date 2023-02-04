Unbeknownst Danger: The Hidden Threat of Valley Fever

Jot Beat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBkVi_0kcSuELz00
Photo byYaroslav Shuraev

Are you living, working, or traveling in the southwestern United States? Then you need to know about Valley Fever, the potentially life-threatening fungal infection that has been affecting people for decades. Despite its presence, many are unaware of the dangers and severity of its symptoms.

What is Valley Fever?

Valley Fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis or "cocci," is a fungal infection caused by inhaling the fragments of Coccidioides immitis or Coccidioides posadasii.

These fungi are commonly found in soil in the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. They become airborne when the soil is disturbed during construction, farming, or landscaping.

The Alarming Symptoms of Valley Fever

The symptoms of valley fever can vary greatly, with some people experiencing no symptoms at all. But for those who do, flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, and muscle aches may occur.

In severe cases, valley fever can cause pneumonia, skin lesions, joint pain, and even meningitis. It's important to note that the symptoms of valley fever can be similar to other illnesses, so it's crucial to see a doctor if you suspect you may have been exposed to the fungi.

Protect Yourself from Valley Fever

There's currently no vaccine to prevent Valley Fever, but there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of infection.

These include avoiding activities that disturb soil in areas where the fungi are present, wearing a mask and protective clothing when working in such sites, and taking precautions when traveling to places where the fungi may be present, such as avoiding exposure to dust and soil.

If you suspect you have been exposed to the fungi, seeking medical attention immediately is crucial. Valley Fever is treatable with antifungal medications, and most people recover fully with proper treatment.

Valley Fever is a serious illness that can have severe consequences. Don't be caught off guard. Educate yourself and take precautions to reduce your risk of infection and ensure a healthy future.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Valley Fever# Health# Unknown Symptoms# Public Health Safety# Southwestern United States

Comments / 2

Published by

Freelance Writer | Commentator

New York State
2K followers

More from Jot Beat

Appy Pie Launches New TV Commercial Focused on Helping Businesses of All Sizes

Appy Pie, the leading no-code app development platform with over 10 million registered users, has recently launched a new TV commercial to showcase the benefits of its innovative tools.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen Park

Spring is in the air, and LuminoCity is bringing a new and exciting event that's sure to make this season even brighter. The Immersive World of Joy, Blossom Light installations, will take place at Pullen Park in Raleigh, NC, from February 18th to April 9th, 2023.

Read full story

Say I Love You with Essential Elements Hydration Sticks this Valentine's Day

It's another year, and the team at Essential Elements is reminding us all to stay on top of our health, especially regarding hydration. This February, the company is doubling down on its "Get Hy" movement and promoting using their Hydration Sticks as a simple way to keep hydrated and feeling your best.

Read full story

40 Nutrients in One Scoop: Nutra Thrive for Dogs Takes Canine Health to the Next Level

Los Angeles- Ultimate Pet Nutrition has launched a revolutionary new product that's been making waves in the pet nutrition industry - Nutra Thrive for dogs. This comprehensive nutritional supplement has received over 2,000 positive reviews.

Read full story

Pass the TEAS Exam with Flying Colors: Insider Tips for Nursing Students

The TEAS exam, or the Test of Essential Academic Skills, is a crucial assessment tool used by nursing schools in the United States to evaluate the academic potential of aspiring nursing students.

Read full story

Elon Musk Escapes Investors' Wrath: Jury Clears Tesla CEO of Tweet-Fueled Fraud

After three intense weeks in court and less than two hours of deliberation, the jury has come to a verdict in the highly anticipated class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc.

Read full story

Democratic Party Shakes Up 2024 Presidential Primary: South Carolina to Lead the Way

In a major shake-up, the Democratic Party has approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina as the leadoff spot. The move acknowledges that the start of the 2024 primary will look very different from the 2020 primary and aims to empower Black and other minority voters. The formal endorsement by the Democratic National Committee was made during a meeting in Philadelphia.

Read full story
22 comments

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath for Good: SmartMouth Survey Highlights Key Findings and Solutions

SmartMouth, a leading provider of innovative oral-care products, has teamed up with research firm OnePoll to uncover the impact of bad breath on consumers and their relationships.

Read full story
6 comments

Small but Mighty: The Rise of Nano Hearing Aids

Nano hearing aids are the new sensation in the world of hearing aids. They are taking the market by storm with their compact size, sleek design, and advanced technology. They are becoming the go-to option for people who require a hearing aid but do not want others to know about it.

Read full story
1 comments

Google's AI Journey: Facing Disruption from OpenAI ChatGPT

Google has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) for years, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with this cutting-edge technology. From the development of TensorFlow, the popular open-source machine learning platform, to the creation of Google Assistant, one of the most widely used virtual assistants on the market, Google's impact on the world of AI cannot be overstated.

Read full story
Worcester, MA

Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the Northeast

A powerful arctic blast has brought a chill to the Northeast with "dangerously cold wind chill temperatures" and blizzard conditions in northern Maine. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees below average across the region, and wind chill warnings and advisories have been issued.

Read full story

NASA Partners with HBCUs to Foster a Diverse Future in Data Science

According to NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, this initiative is a step towards building a diverse STEM pipeline and adding new perspectives to the agency's ongoing work to send humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Read full story
1 comments

China and US: Striving for a Mutual Path of Cooperation and Stability

In a recent report from People's Daily, it has been revealed that since the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in Bali last year, the two nations have been in close contact to follow up on the major issues discussed and implement essential agreements.

Read full story
2 comments

New Laws Aim to Transform US Food System for the Better

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has praised federal lawmakers for introducing bills to transform the American food system. The four bills include the Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act, the Farm System Reform Act, the Protecting America's Meatpacking Workers Act, and the Protect America's Children from Toxic Pesticides Act.

Read full story
61 comments

FAIRtax Act of 2023: Say Goodbye to IRS, Income Tax and Hello to Financial Freedom

The FAIRtax Act of 2023, HR 25, has been filed in the 118th Congress by Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter of Georgia's 1st district. This act is being seen as the next big step in the fight for financial freedom, aiming to abolish the current income and payroll tax system, defund the IRS and repeal the 16th Amendment.

Read full story
294 comments

Tragic Death of 3-Month-Old Baby in Madhya Pradesh

The recent death of a 3-month-old baby in Madhya Pradesh as a result of being jabbed 51 times with a hot rod to cure pneumonia is heartbreaking. This shocking announcement has jolted the entire country and prompted severe concerns about the region's healthcare system.

Read full story
26 comments

Anthropic and Google Cloud: A New Strategic Partnership for Reliable and Responsible AI

Google Cloud announced a new partnership with Anthropic, a leading AI startup focused on safety and research. The partnership allows Anthropic to leverage the power of Google Cloud's TPUs and GPUs to accelerate the development of safe and cutting-edge AI solutions.

Read full story

Inside the World of Psychedelic Churches: A Journey to Healing and Self-Discovery

In recent years, people in the United States have increasingly sought alternate ways to handle their mental health difficulties. While conventional medicine has failed to provide a cure for some, many people are turning to psychedelic religions that offer Ayahuasca rites as a means of healing.

Read full story
2 comments

US Tracks Suspected Chinese High-Altitude Surveillance Balloon Over Continental United States

The US Department of Defense is closely monitoring a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon traveling over the continental United States for several days. The Pentagon is actively tracking the balloon, as a senior defense official reported.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy