Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the Northeast

Photo by Tim Gouw

A powerful arctic blast has brought a chill to the Northeast with "dangerously cold wind chill temperatures" and blizzard conditions in northern Maine.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees below average across the region, and wind chill warnings and advisories have been issued.

The high winds will bring the risk of power outages and property damage. They have already forced schools to close in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts, over concerns of hypothermia and frostbite for students.

With wind chills forecasted to be minus 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit in northern Massachusetts, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a state of emergency and opened warming centers for residents.

Tragically, the harsh weather has already claimed an infant's life in Southwick, Massachusetts, where a tree was knocked down by strong winds and struck the vehicle the baby was in. The mother sustained severe injuries.

The National Weather Service's New York office has issued a "Code Blue" alert signaling sub-freezing temperatures and the opening of emergency shelters.

Temperatures are anticipated to be in the single digits, with wind chills of 10 to 15 below zero in the city and suburbs. Unfortunately, over 11,000 properties in New York state are currently without power.

While the Northeast is dealing with the cold, Texas and parts of the South are starting to warm up after a deadly winter ice storm.

However, the weather service warns that snow will move into California overnight Saturday, and another round of heavy snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada mountains on Sunday. Stay warm and stay safe!