NASA Partners with HBCUs to Foster a Diverse Future in Data Science

NASA awards 11.7 million to HBCUs to conduct data science research that will contribute to the agency's Science Mission Directorate mission.Photo byNASA

According to NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, this initiative is a step towards building a diverse STEM pipeline and adding new perspectives to the agency's ongoing work to send humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The awarded projects will focus on establishing institutes and partnerships to increase STEM students' number and research capacity at HBCUs and prepare the future workforce for data-intensive space-based Earth sciences.

The following HBCUs and their proposed projects were selected by NASA's Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) and the Science Mission Directorate:

  • Bethune-Cookman University will establish a DEAP Institute focused on machine learning-based development of a virtual constellation of satellites to capture changing water levels.
  • Fayetteville State University will engage students and faculty in using data science to address scientific questions in NASA's Earth mission research.
  • Florida A&M University will use AI and machine learning to understand better the science of concentrated salt solutions and the formation of evaporites.
  • Lincoln University will provide data science skills and professional development to minority and underserved students.
  • Morgan State University will produce a high-resolution, open-access urban aerosol database.
  • North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University will work with two other HBCUs to harness data science for flood monitoring and management.
  • North Carolina Central University will create training and resources to use machine learning/AI to identify and measure the impact of natural hazards.
  • Prairie View A & M University will build an AI-based system to share Earth science information.

This new initiative highlights NASA's commitment to advancing technology and developing a diverse and inclusive future workforce in data science. These eight HBCUs are all located in different regions of the United States.

Still, they have one common goal: contributing significantly to NASA's Science Mission Directorate missions through cutting-edge data science research.

The selected projects will allow students and faculty to conduct innovative research and provide them with valuable opportunities to develop new skills, advance their careers, and positively impact their communities.

These awards demonstrate NASA's commitment to increasing diversity and representation in STEM fields and ensuring that future generations of data scientists and analysts reflect the diversity of America's population. By partnering with HBCUs, NASA is also helping to build a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future for all Americans.

According to Pam Melroy, NASA's Deputy Administrator,

"This collaboration is about much more than just funding. It's about creating new opportunities for HBCU students and faculty to develop their skills, pursue their passions, and make a real impact on the world." She added, "We believe that everyone has a role to play in advancing our understanding of the universe and that everyone should have the chance to reach their full potential."

As we celebrate Black History Month, it is inspiring to see NASA taking this significant step to recognize the contributions of HBCUs to data science research.

With the help of these awards, HBCU students and faculty will be well-equipped to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing our world today and shape the future of data science and technology.

