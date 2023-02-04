China and US: Striving for a Mutual Path of Cooperation and Stability

Photo by Savvas Stavrinos

In a recent report from People's Daily, it has been revealed that since the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in Bali last year, the two nations have been in close contact to follow up on the major issues discussed and implement essential agreements.

The international community is hopeful that these two powerful nations will work together to bring stability to a rapidly changing world and play a key role in promoting global economic recovery after the pandemic, tackling climate change, and resolving regional hotspot issues.

According to Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University, the two nations' ability to address these crucial global problems will be severely impacted if they remain in conflict.

President Xi also emphasized the importance of having overarching, principled common understandings between the two countries to handle differences and expand cooperation properly.

At the Bali meeting, Presidents Xi and Biden agreed on the significance of establishing guiding principles for their relationship and engaged in constructive discussions on the matter.

China proposed that both nations respect each other, coexist in peace, and pursue win-win cooperation to ensure their relationship stays on track.

Despite differences in history, culture, social systems, and development paths, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence should not hinder the development of China-US relations.

The two nations have extensive common interests and should continue expanding their cooperation areas rather than reducing them.

According to China's General Administration of Customs, the trade between China and the US reached a record high of 5.05 trillion yuan ($748.5 billion) in 2022, showcasing the desire for cooperation driven by mutual benefit.

President Biden also stated that the US has no intention to decouple China or impede its economic development.

Former US Secretary of the Treasury, Henry Paulson, has warned that the world will be a dangerous and less prosperous place without a stable relationship between the US and China. Exploring a mutually beneficial way of interacting is a shared expectation of the people in both nations and the rest of the world.