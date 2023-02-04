New Laws Aim to Transform US Food System for the Better

Photo byASPCA

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has praised federal lawmakers for introducing bills to transform the American food system.

The four bills include the Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act, the Farm System Reform Act, the Protecting America's Meatpacking Workers Act, and the Protect America's Children from Toxic Pesticides Act.

The ASPCA is proud to be part of a coalition supporting these bills, which would improve the welfare of farmed animals, meatpacking workers, farmworkers, farmers, and frontline communities.

The Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act, introduced by Sen. Cory Booker, Reps. Jim McGovern, Earl Blumenauer, and Grace Meng would improve animal welfare in the supply chain and place liability for animal cruelty on corporations and industrial operators rather than American taxpayers.

The Farm System Reform Act, introduced by Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Ro Khanna, would move away from factory farming to higher welfare, pasture-based farms.

The Protecting America's Meatpacking Workers Act would protect meatpacking workers and create a fair market for independent farmers, ranchers, and local food systems.

The Protect America's Children from Toxic Pesticides Act, introduced by Sen. Cory Booker, would end the use of over 100 of the most toxic pesticides that have been scientifically proven to harm farmworkers and their families.

Sen. Cory Booker stated that he is excited to re-introduce these bills to create a more competitive, resilient, humane, and just food system.

Rep. McGovern added that corporations running factory farms make record profits while dodging their responsibilities to treat animals humanely and protect workers and the environment. It is time for Congress to envision a food system based on compassion.

Rep. Khanna emphasized the importance of these bills in shedding light on the disturbing practices in the current system and ushering in a safer and more resilient system.

Rep. Meng noted her pride in improving animal welfare on factory farms while holding corporations accountable.

A nationwide survey showed that 89% of Americans are concerned about the impacts of the factory farming industry, leading to support for government intervention to reform industrial animal agriculture.

The ASPCA has recently launched its farm animal policy platform, calling on Congress to pass a Farm Bill incorporating critical reforms to protect farmed animals and bring the food system in line with Americans' concerns about industrial animal agriculture.

The ASPCA has also led over 40 animal welfare organizations urging President Biden and congressional leaders to unite to build a more humane and fair food system.

The ASPCA is pleased with the introduction of these bills that would help transform the American food system, improve the welfare of farmed animals, meatpacking workers, and frontline communities, and reduce the use of toxic pesticides.

The ASPCA and a broad coalition will continue to support these bills and push for a more humane and fair food system.

To learn more about the ASPCA's recommendations for improving farmed animal welfare through the 2023 Farm Bill, please visit ASPCA.org/2023FarmBill.

