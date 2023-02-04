FAIRtax Act of 2023: Say Goodbye to IRS, Income Tax and Hello to Financial Freedom

Photo by FAIRtax.org

The FAIRtax Act of 2023, HR 25, has been filed in the 118th Congress by Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter of Georgia's 1st district.

This act is being seen as the next big step in the fight for financial freedom, aiming to abolish the current income and payroll tax system, defund the IRS and repeal the 16th Amendment.

The FAIRtax Act promises to be the most significant transfer of power from the government to the people in over a century.

The FAIRtax Act proposes to fund the government through a national sales tax on all new goods and services, excluding used goods, with a tax rate of $0.23 per dollar.

The only tax break provided under the act is the monthly Prebate, a tax refund for low-income households based on their subsistence level spending and family size.

This Prebate will allow individuals to determine their effective tax rate through their spending choices.

Steve Hayes, President of Americans for FAIR Taxation, says, "The FAIRtax Act is about true tax reform and financial freedom. The current income tax system is corrupt and controlled by the government, politicians, lobbyists, special interests, and crony capitalists. Don't trust anyone. Investigate the merits of the act for yourself. Read the 133-page bill, learn more about it, and visit fairtax.org for more information."

A "yes" vote on the FAIRtax Act would bring several benefits, including financial freedom, a solution to tax evasion and cheating, the ability to earn, save, and invest without tax fears, no annual tax filings or withheld taxes, and no changes to Social Security and Medicare programs.

The tax base will shift from production to consumption, providing a larger and more stable tax base while collecting the same total tax revenues as the replaced taxes. The US Treasury will audit the 50 states to ensure the collection of the FAIRtax from licensed businesses.

On the other hand, a "no" vote would mean a doubling of IRS agents, denial of financial help to low-income citizens, a continuation of a deceptive tax system, and manipulation of the tax code by the government.

The actual cost of government will remain hidden, and the people will be denied financial freedom and liberty.

The FAIRtax Act of 2023, HR 25, promises to be a major milestone in the fight for financial freedom, unifying America and bringing much-needed tax reforms. Below is a video from FAIRtax that explains in more detail:

The act will bring economic independence to the people and help the US Treasury fund the government through a simple, visual, and efficient tax system.