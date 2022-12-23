Last waves of stimulus debit cards for qualifying California residents will arrive within next 10 days

Photo by Canva Pro

California residents may anticipate receiving a direct payment which is part of the last waves of the governmental program designed to protect citizens against inflation.

Those Californians who qualify will get their Middle-Class Tax Refund between Monday and New Year’s Eve. The state government’s website states that the last waves of this payment, which include direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, will be made by the end of January 2023.

People who did not get the Golden State Stimulus, a payment made to Californians in the first half of 2021, and whose last names begin with the letters L through Z, should anticipate receiving their payment within the following two weeks. From December 5 through December 17, non-GSS beneficiaries whose last names began with the letters A through K previously got their money.

The other receivers of this payment are those who received direct deposits but changed their banking details after filing their 2020 tax forms. They will be paid somewhere between December 17 and January 14 of the following year.

Applicants must have earned less than $250,000 per year for single filers or less than $500,000 per year for couples in order to be eligible for this payment. They must also have filed their 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021, and they must have lived in California for at least six months during the 2020 tax year.

This payment is not available to any California citizens who were declared qualified to be claimed as dependents for tax purposes in 2020.

The payout for single filers with income between $125,000 and $250,000 annually and with no dependents is $200, which is less than what other filers would receive. A maximum amount of $1,050 is offered to married filers with dependents who earn up to $150,000 annually.

Any taxpayers who electronically submitted their 2020 state tax forms and got their tax refunds will get direct deposit payments. According to California’s Franchise Tax Board, those eligible for the Middle-Class Tax Refund will receive their debit card payments in the mail.

California residents can call 800–542–9332 or visit the California Franchise Tax Board website for further information.