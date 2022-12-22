San Francisco, CA

San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soon

Josue Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNuZW_0jr4nFJc00
Photo byCanva Pro

San Francisco will begin the new year by clearing the city of hundreds of parking spaces that prevent passengers from boarding Muni buses.

The initiative is in line with a policy that the Board of Directors of the Municipal Transportation Agency passed earlier this month, which requires that every Muni bus stop has at least 20 feet of room for passengers to board buses. It followed the adoption of a resolution requesting the modification by the municipal supervisors.

MTA officials predicted in October that clearing access at the 1,200 or so Muni flag stops, where buses pick up passengers from traffic lanes, sometimes next to parked automobiles, would cost between $3 million and $5 million and take seven years to complete. 

According to MTA personnel, the reason for the initial, protracted timeframe was the bureaucratic procedure that mandates the organization hold a public hearing for each flag stop where parking would be eliminated.

The transportation company has committed to reviewing impacted locations in significantly greater batches as opposed to one-by-one, so improving access at city flag stops, which make up approximately one-third of Muni’s 3,000 bus stops, will take 18 months rather than 7 years, Supervisor Dean Preston explained at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

The resolution to remove obstructions at Muni flag stops was written by Preston. According to him, it means commuters won’t have to squeeze between parked automobiles to find their way onboard or off buses. 

In his resolution, Preston noted a recent study by Marcel Moran, a doctorate candidate at UC Berkeley, which revealed that 32% of the city’s bus stations have on-street parking spots that prevent passengers from boarding buses. 

In neighborhoods like Nob Hill, the Bayview, Cole Valley, and the Outer Richmond, where riders frequently have to walk past parked automobiles to get buses, the study identified several Muni bus stops.

According to the MTA, flag stops are typically found on residential streets.

Director of Transit for the MTA, Julie Kirschbaum, said that the organization will start painting red curbs and eliminating parking from flag stations shortly after the new year. Additional accessibility enhancements, such as curb extensions that don’t need buses to stop in traffic lanes, may be added to some flag stops.

Uncertainty surrounds which flag stations will see the changes first, even though they apply to all supervisor districts and a sizable portion of the city’s bus stops. For instance, of the 350 Muni bus stations in District 8, roughly two-thirds are flag stops.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Transportation# Economy# San Francisco# Housing

Comments / 4

Published by

Journalist. Covering relevant and meaningful everyday topics.

San Francisco, CA
11397 followers

More from Josue Torres

California State

Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit

In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.

Read full story
38 comments
California State

Last waves of stimulus debit cards for qualifying California residents will arrive within next 10 days

California residents may anticipate receiving a direct payment which is part of the last waves of the governmental program designed to protect citizens against inflation. Those Californians who qualify will get their Middle-Class Tax Refund between Monday and New Year’s Eve. The state government’s website states that the last waves of this payment, which include direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, will be made by the end of January 2023.

Read full story
77 comments
California State

Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident

During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.

Read full story
496 comments

3-Michelin-star Bay Area restaurant will close after 20 years, reservations for its last days will open soon

At the end of the year, one of the most acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area will close its location after 20 years, reservations for those who want to enjoy its last days will open soon.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The mystery of the buried car in a California mansion might have been solved

The mystery behind the buried car found behind a $15 million mansion in California after being hidden for more than 30 years could have been solved. Since it was reported by workers doing a restoration in late October, the car has perplexed investigators. The car was packed with sacks of leftover concrete.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program

Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.

Read full story
11 comments
San Francisco, CA

New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco

A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

7 places in California offering Halloween freebies and discounts

The National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween Consumer poll predicts that Americans will spend a record $10.6 billion on Halloween this year, breaking the previous record of $10.1 billion.

Read full story
California State

California residents can get up to $3000 from state program for earthquake retrofits

Thanks to a state program that has recently expanded its reach, more Californians can now apply for grants of up to $3,000 to retrofit their homes in preparation for the next quake.

Read full story
California State

New state program provides California residents up to $100 of free groceries

With a new initiative at Northgate Markets in Southern California, families and individuals may earn up to $100 each month to spend on fresh food. Participants in the “Más Fresco” program will be able to earn up to $100 per month to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Read full story
69 comments
California State

California residents can now get digital license plates

A California digital license plate.(Courtesy of Reviver) Following the approval of a new bill that made a California program official, drivers in the state can now purchase digital license plates for their vehicles.

Read full story
51 comments
California State

California residents will soon give up plastic produce bags as officials approve ban

For California grocery buyers, plastic produce bags will soon be just a memory. After a new measure, SB 1046, was recently made law by Governor Gavin Newsom, the state would officially prohibit plastic produce bags from stores.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History Month

LA City Hall lit up in honor of Filipino American History Month.(Photo courtesy of Jenna H.) On Thursday, many Los Angeles landmarks will be illuminated in the national colors of the Philippines to honor the beginning of Filipino American History Month.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California officials reject biggest plan to save the Salton Sea with ocean water "to save costs"

Sea Salton getting drier.(Canva Pro) Since the Salton Sea has been in danger of ecological collapse, some locals and environmentalists have argued for a dramatic solution to the lake’s decline: a significant injection of ocean water.

Read full story
35 comments
San Francisco, CA

Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menu

It’s no big surprise for many that San Francisco, where dogs apparently outnumbered children, now offers an exclusive dining experience for the beloved pets. This might easily be mistaken for San Francisco’s hottest new all-day cafe by passersby. Elegant desserts, including a rose-shaped cake with venison heart inside and a canine-shaped petit gâteau based on the works of renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, are displayed in a glass case; (In the restaurant’s version, grass-fed cream and braised chicken are substituted for butter and sugar.)

Read full story
18 comments
California State

Californians will start receiving their new stimulus checks this week as gas prices increase again

According to state authorities, the first round of one-time payments to assist millions of Californians balance increasing inflation is planned to be sent this week. According to the budget agreement reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature in June, eligible individuals earning up to $250,000 and couples earning up to $500,000 in 2020 adjusted gross income will receive payments ranging from $200 to $1,050, depending on their income, tax filing status, and the number of dependents.

Read full story
173 comments
California State

The winter-blend gas that officials say will save Californians money

It might sound like the newest latte flavor at your local coffee shop, but with gas prices soaring, officials say it could be the secret to saving you a few more bucks there. The California Air Resources Board is taking necessary actions to distribute winter-blend gas early based on instructions from the governor.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California officials added another group of residents to receive the new stimulus checks

As we draw closer to the October distribution dates, millions of Californians are excitedly anticipating their Middle-Class Tax Refund, sometimes known as inflation relief payments by legislators.

Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happy

The tire prints on the pavement reveal that the Angelino Heights area depicted in the “Fast and Furious” films is a well-known location for tire burning. Some locals are not happy because production workers have returned, claiming that the movies not only draw visitors but also street takeovers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy