3-Michelin-star Bay Area restaurant will close after 20 years, reservations for its last days will open soon

Josue Torres
At the end of the year, one of the most acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area will close its location after 20 years, reservations for those who want to enjoy its last days will open soon.

The owner and executive chef of Manresa, David Kinch, had declared his intention to retire but also expressed a desire to sell the company. The three-Michelin-star restaurant’s final day will be December 31, according to a press statement issued on Monday.

Kinch said in a statement that 20 years is a very fantastic run, and the New Year’s Eve celebration will be epic, however, he also expressed his sadness and the magnitude of closing the doors on January 1 after all that they’ve accomplished.

Although he is in discussions with possible purchasers, realtor John Machado stated that the 320 Village Lane building has not yet been sold.

The modern, 4,000-square-foot property is available as a turnkey, ready to operate as a restaurant with all of Manresa’s pots, pans, dishes, and equipment. It was listed in October for $5.75 million. Kinch was motivated to purchase the property by famed chef Thomas Keller of the French Laundry, as it is uncommon for a restaurant owner to possess both the building and the establishment it occupies.

Kinch has referred to the effort of running a fine-dining restaurant for two decades as backbreaking labor, and he now intends to concentrate on more laid-back initiatives. He will continue to manage his New Orleans-themed restaurant the Bywater in Los Gatos, the Italian restaurant Mentone in Santa Cruz, and the well-known bakery spin-off Manresa Bread, which he co-founded and which he co-owns with head baker Avery Ruzicka.

For the restaurant sector, it’s a significant loss. Manresa, which debuted in tranquil Los Gatos in 2002, is renowned worldwide for its inventive tasting menus made with Californian ingredients. 

When Northern California was added to the guidebook in 2006, the restaurant received its first two Michelin stars. Kinch received the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Pacific award in 2010. The restaurant underwent renovations after a fire in 2015, and when it reopened it was awarded its third Michelin star. There are now just six three-Michelin-star restaurants in California, including Manresa.

A large number of Manresa graduates also went on to create successful enterprises of their own, among them James Syhabout of the two-Michelin-star Commis in Oakland and Belinda Leong of the popular San Francisco bakery B. Patisserie.

According to the press announcement, Manresa will offer a $725 “no holds barred” tasting meal (plus $325 in optional wine pairings) on its last night, with “luxury embellishments at every step” with complimentary truffles, caviar, and specialty wines. On November 14 at midnight, bookings for the last month, which will include Tuesdays to make room for additional tables, will be made available.

San Francisco, CA
