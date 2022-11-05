The mystery of the buried car in a California mansion might have been solved

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uIxL_0izKChBT00
(Canva Pro)

The mystery behind the buried car found behind a $15 million mansion in California after being hidden for more than 30 years could have been solved.

Since it was reported by workers doing a restoration in late October, the car has perplexed investigators. The car was packed with sacks of leftover concrete.

Investigators concluded after a protracted investigation that the car was buried to try to get insurance money, according to a statement they released on Thursday.

Johnny Bocktune Lew, the car’s owner, had lived at the home at 351 Stockbridge Avenue in the Bay Area. In 1999, he also tried to pay someone to drown a $1.2 million boat in order to profit from the insurance.

Lew, who also constructed the home in 1990 and whose family lived there until 2014, was the subject of the inquiry, although officials first declined to identify any connections.

Around the time Lew reported the disappeared vehicle and made an insurance claim for it, according to investigators, the vehicle had been buried five feet into the dirt.

Landscapers were the ones who first discovered the car in the backyard of the $15 million estate located in a tiny community in California of around 7,000 people with a typical income exceeding $250,000.

In the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue, the car was found 4 to 5 feet beneath the surface of the ground, behind the house.

Lew, who his daughter characterized as having emotional difficulties, was the owner of the 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL.

According to reports, Lew received $87,000 in insurance money from the buried car.

