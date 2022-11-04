LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program

Josue Torres
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.

The program was launched for the entire state, however, LA County is one of the remaining locations that still have openings available for applicants to join.

This is part of CalFresh increasing its benefits by 12%, possibly making a family’s monthly shopping budget over $900.

Participating in this initiative are the following Northgate Market locations in LA County and surrounding areas:

Inglewood, California 90303, 10801 Prairie Avenue

944 E. Los Angeles, California 90011, Slauson Ave.

831 N. La Puente, California 91744, Hacienda Blvd.

Paramount, California 907233: 16259 Paramount Blvd.

828 N. El Monte, CA 917321, Peck Rd.

320 W. West Covina, California 91790, Francisquito Avenue

11660 E. Norwalk, California 90650, Firestone Blvd.

6801 S. Bell, California 90201, Atlantic Ave.

Long Beach, California 90806; 220 Pacific Ave.

South Gate, California 90280, 2633 Santa Ana St.

311-D W. Highway Pacific, Wilmington, California 90744

3930 W. Hawthorne, CA 90250, Rosecrans Avenue

15107 S. East Compton, California 90221

323 W. Los Angeles, California 90006, Olympic Blvd.

425 S. Los Angeles, California 90033 Soto St

Long Beach, California 90807; 4700 Cherry Ave

Culver City, California 90230, 4700 Inglewood Boulevard

2038 E. Long Beach, CA 9080, 10th St.

49101 E. Pico Rivera, CA 90660: Telegraph Rd.

South Gate, California 90280, 4155 Tweedy Blvd.

The “Más Fresco” program, intended to encourage a higher intake of fresh fruits and vegetables, is available to CalFresh participants 18 years old and older. 

In addition to regular fresh food discounts and promotions, the initiative is a collaboration between Northgate Markets, the U.S. Agriculture Department and UC San Diego Health.

This is how the program works

One of two bonuses will be chosen at random for users when they join the free rewards program:

Earn $2 for each $1 spent on qualifying fruits or veggies using CalFresh benefits.
Earn $4 for each $1 spent on qualifying fruits or veggies using CalFresh benefits.
The monthly maximum incentives for both are $100.

Fruits and vegetables that qualify include:

  • Any variety of fruits and vegetables, whole or sliced
  • Fruits and veggies in bags
  • Boxed or bagged salad ingredients
  • Jalapenos, peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, and other spices

You can check the program’s website, or dial (888)587–8088 to see if you qualify for these benefits.

