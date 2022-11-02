New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco

(Canva Pro)

A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.

General Manager Antonio Flores lamented the absence of rooftop bars in the city, as many believed they were not a good idea because it could get too cold.

Rise Over Run contains a few fire features, as Flores refers to the bigger, freestanding warming sources, as well as heat lamps, and semicircular banquettes where a group may get around a fire pit, for those evenings when it does become chilly.

Rise Over Run has a menu that features vibrant, tropical-inspired beverages with lots of Asian-inspired ingredients and extravagant garnishes. Just like the rooftop itself, the drinks are made to be Instagrammable.

The area is decorated with lush, botanical themes, including herb gardens that will supply items like shiso and mint for meals and beverages as well as planter boxes that are loaded with foliage and act as barriers. The modern white bar is situated in a sleek, semi-indoor solarium with a glass-gabled ceiling and a crystal chandelier.

Rise Over Run serves sharing, snack-style food. The solarium will have more of a supper atmosphere, according to Flores, even if the majority of the 185-person capacity room is designed for drinking and light meals with high-top tables and lounge seats.

The Line, a franchise with hotels in California and other states, inaugurated its San Francisco branch on September 30 after eight years of development. Before the 236-room hotel and 249 condos were built, the area served as a parking lot.

The hotel’s ground-floor Tenderheart restaurant also offers a cocktail menu. Compared to the cocktails on the roof, the drinks there are intended to be more approachable and traditional. They include a negroni version with Thai basil-infused gin, coconut-washed Campari, and grapefruit, as well as a margarita created with maize and fennel. Another martini riff uses truffle oil, dill, and smoked Castelvetrano olives.

A third location, Dark Bar, is still to come; it is presently scheduled to debut in December. Within the Line Hotel, Dark Bar will have the most innovative cocktail menu. They say each drink will have a strong San Francisco connection; one beverage, for instance, will be a reddish-orange hue that resembles the Golden Gate Bridge and be topped with cotton candy that looks like fog.

The first Northern California outpost of the hip Los Angeles café Alfred Coffee extends from the hotel lobby. On a wall, the neon “But first, coffee” sign that has made Alfred popular among Instagram influencers can be seen, with the letters “SF” accentuated in a distinctive hue.

Rise Over Run wants to be a place where people go for weekend brunch, afternoon cocktails, snacks before shows, and nightcaps afterward. At some point, according to Flores, they intend to hold daytime events with DJs.