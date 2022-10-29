7 places in California offering Halloween freebies and discounts

Josue Torres
The National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween Consumer poll predicts that Americans will spend a record $10.6 billion on Halloween this year, breaking the previous record of $10.1 billion.

According to the agency, each person will typically spend $100.45 on Halloween essentials like sweets, costumes, and decorations.

The organization predicts that Halloween celebration rates will also reach pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, many shops and restaurants are providing freebies and discounts through October 31 as holiday revelers look for delights.

Here are seven locations to visit:

7-Eleven

On October 31, any big pizza will be available for “buy one, get one free” to 7-Eleven Speedy Rewards and 7Rewards loyalty members.

From now until November 1, 2022, members may also get a big pizza for $5.

Applebee’s

On October 31, you may receive a free order of boneless wings with any $30 or more purchase made through applebees.com or Applebee’s mobile app for takeout or delivery. Enter “SPOOKY22” at the checkout.

Chipotle

Members of Chipotle Chipotle Rewards who go to any participating restaurant while dressed as a character can get one entrée item, such a burrito, for $6.

On October 31, this offer is valid from 3 p.m. local time till it expires.

Dunkin

From now through October 31st, Dunkin’ Dunkin’ rewards members may enjoy free goodies with the purchase of a large or medium drink, such as Bagel Minis, a breakfast sandwich, or a 10-count order of Munchkins.

IHOP

Children 12 and under may enjoy a free Scary Face pancake at participating IHOP restaurants from now through October 31 when an adult entrée is purchased.

Only dine-in guests between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time are eligible for the promotion.

Krystal Kreme

On October 31, you may get one free doughnut of your choice if you wear your Halloween costume to one of the participating establishments. Customers may take advantage of the offer both in-store and at the drive-through during business hours.

Wendy’s

When you place an order using Wendy’s mobile app over the Halloween weekend, a different discount is available each day:

Oct. 29: Get a small chili for free with any purchase.
Oct. 30: Get a spicy chicken sandwich free with the purchase of one.
Get a junior bacon cheeseburger for free on October 31 with any purchase.

