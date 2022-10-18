New state program provides California residents up to $100 of free groceries

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArTJz_0id5Iiic00
(Canva Pro)

With a new initiative at Northgate Markets in Southern California, families and individuals may earn up to $100 each month to spend on fresh food.

Participants in the “Más Fresco” program will be able to earn up to $100 per month to spend on fruits and vegetables.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or “CalFresh,” is how California implements SNAP, formerly known as “food stamps.”

You must get CalFresh and be at least 18 years old in order to qualify. Rewards are only redeemable at Northgate Market stores in Southern California.

One of two bonuses will be chosen at random for users when they join the free rewards program:

Earn $2 for each $1 spent on acceptable fruits or veggies using CalFresh benefits.
Earn $4 for each $1 spent on acceptable fruits or veggies using CalFresh benefits.

The monthly maximum incentives for both are $100. Continual discounts and promotions on fruits and vegetables are also a part of the program.

After earning reward dollars, the credit can be used to buy additional eligible fresh produce using their EBT card.

The Más Fresco program is a collaboration between Northgate González Market, the US Department of Agriculture, and UC San Diego Health.

It attempts to encourage CalFresh users to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables. You may only utilize eligible purchases to gain points.

Fruits and vegetables that qualify include:

Any variety of fruits and vegetables, whole or sliced, fruits and veggies in bags, boxed or bagged salad ingredients, jalapenos, peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, and other spices.

Non-qualifying fruits and vegetables include:

Anything purchased from the deli or salad bar, as well as party trays, fruit baskets, or ornamental produce like garlic on a string, chilies, or printed pumpkins. 

Also nuts or fruits mixed with nuts, kits for salad, vegetables, or fruits that come in bags and with extras like dressing, croutons, cheese, dips, or sauces, veggie jerky, fruits and vegetables containing extra sugar, fat, or oil, and fruits or vegetables with artificial, low-calorie, or no-calorie sweeteners in.

More than 2.6 million households in California will be receiving food stamps or SNAP benefits as of 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Supermarkets# Groceries# Economy# California

Comments / 51

Published by

Journalist. Covering relevant and meaningful everyday topics.

San Francisco, CA
10348 followers

More from Josue Torres

California State

California residents can now get digital license plates

A California digital license plate.(Courtesy of Reviver) Following the approval of a new bill that made a California program official, drivers in the state can now purchase digital license plates for their vehicles.

Read full story
38 comments
California State

California residents will soon give up plastic produce bags as officials approve ban

For California grocery buyers, plastic produce bags will soon be just a memory. After a new measure, SB 1046, was recently made law by Governor Gavin Newsom, the state would officially prohibit plastic produce bags from stores.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History Month

LA City Hall lit up in honor of Filipino American History Month.(Photo courtesy of Jenna H.) On Thursday, many Los Angeles landmarks will be illuminated in the national colors of the Philippines to honor the beginning of Filipino American History Month.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California officials reject biggest plan to save the Salton Sea with ocean water "to save costs"

Sea Salton getting drier.(Canva Pro) Since the Salton Sea has been in danger of ecological collapse, some locals and environmentalists have argued for a dramatic solution to the lake’s decline: a significant injection of ocean water.

Read full story
35 comments
San Francisco, CA

Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menu

It’s no big surprise for many that San Francisco, where dogs apparently outnumbered children, now offers an exclusive dining experience for the beloved pets. This might easily be mistaken for San Francisco’s hottest new all-day cafe by passersby. Elegant desserts, including a rose-shaped cake with venison heart inside and a canine-shaped petit gâteau based on the works of renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, are displayed in a glass case; (In the restaurant’s version, grass-fed cream and braised chicken are substituted for butter and sugar.)

Read full story
17 comments
California State

Californians will start receiving their new stimulus checks this week as gas prices increase again

According to state authorities, the first round of one-time payments to assist millions of Californians balance increasing inflation is planned to be sent this week. According to the budget agreement reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature in June, eligible individuals earning up to $250,000 and couples earning up to $500,000 in 2020 adjusted gross income will receive payments ranging from $200 to $1,050, depending on their income, tax filing status, and the number of dependents.

Read full story
168 comments
California State

The winter-blend gas that officials say will save Californians money

It might sound like the newest latte flavor at your local coffee shop, but with gas prices soaring, officials say it could be the secret to saving you a few more bucks there. The California Air Resources Board is taking necessary actions to distribute winter-blend gas early based on instructions from the governor.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California officials added another group of residents to receive the new stimulus checks

As we draw closer to the October distribution dates, millions of Californians are excitedly anticipating their Middle-Class Tax Refund, sometimes known as inflation relief payments by legislators.

Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happy

The tire prints on the pavement reveal that the Angelino Heights area depicted in the “Fast and Furious” films is a well-known location for tire burning. Some locals are not happy because production workers have returned, claiming that the movies not only draw visitors but also street takeovers.

Read full story
California State

New California bill allows recipients of unsolicited explicit content to sue the senders

A new bill that California lawmakers introduced to Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday would allow recipients of unsolicited explicit material to sue the sender. This includes recipients of such material by text, email, apps, or other electronic methods.

Read full story
1 comments

Silicon Valley company sparks debate over its ‘racist software’

A Silicon Valley company is causing a stir with its allegedly “racist software.”. When you call a tech hotline, you may usually hear an accent that Silicon Valley’s Sanas wants to change or eliminate by employing artificial intelligence.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study

(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.

Read full story
87 comments
California State

California residents will soon say bye to gasoline cars as officials get ready to vote on a progressive ban

(Michael Fousert/Unsplash) A ground-breaking new regulation for emissions and car sales in the state is up for a vote by regulators at the California Air Resources Board on Thursday.

Read full story
10 comments
San Francisco, CA

Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years

(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California’s new water supply plan to combat drought

According to a plan made public this week by Governor Gavin Newsom, California should spend tens of billions of dollars over the next two decades on water recycling, storage, and desalination to bolster its supply as the state becomes drier and hotter.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. woman sues school district over cotton picking project at daughter’s school

In a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of her daughter, an African American woman accuses Los Angeles Unified and the Board of Education of causing distress to the girl by allowing a cotton picking field to be set up at her school in order to teach students about what life was like for slaves.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Officials reveal the reason for the strange taste in California’s tap water

Many California residents have discovered a strange taste in their tap water this summer, many believe the water has been mixed with some substances and wonder if it’s safe to drink it.

Read full story
48 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new law

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted 11–3 to adopt a ban on homeless encampments in public spaces within 500 feet of schools and childcare facilities. This came after demonstrations caused the council to adjourn for the second day in a row while the issue was up for discussion. This was the third and final vote on the proposal by the council.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s stores

Toys “R” Us has begun to build physical stores inside of a handful of Macy’s locations across California, and more physical sites are on the horizon nationwide for those who missed the company.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy