It’s no big surprise for many that San Francisco, where dogs apparently outnumbered children, now offers an exclusive dining experience for the beloved pets.

This might easily be mistaken for San Francisco’s hottest new all-day cafe by passersby. Elegant desserts, including a rose-shaped cake with venison heart inside and a canine-shaped petit gâteau based on the works of renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, are displayed in a glass case; (In the restaurant’s version, grass-fed cream and braised chicken are substituted for butter and sugar.)

Dogue, which has a three-course, $75 tasting menu available on Sundays, debuted last week at 988 Valencia St. with pastries and “dogguccinos” available during the rest of the week.

All food is prepared by the owner and skilled chef Rahmi Massarweh, who has been feeding his four dogs fresh, raw food since they were little. Dogue is a proponent of the rising trend of giving dogs freshly prepared, wholesome meals rather than boxed kibble that is loaded with fillers.

A chef in the other side of the country also opened a dog food business after lockdown forced him to close his eatery. One of Sacramento’s best sushi restaurant chefs also works as a professional dog feeder.

It’s hardly surprising that San Francisco, where dogs apparently recently outnumbered children and pet owners may join members-only vet clinics with upscale features, has the nation’s first dog café.

After leaving the restaurant business, Massarweh opened a dog daycare facility in 2015. He eventually fed his clients’ pets the same food he made for his dogs. Dogue still offers this dog food, which includes tripe, wild antelope, and duck as well as raw meats stored in a refrigerator.

Massarweh obsessively tests recipes, frequently on his four dogs, which provide him with only positive feedback, just like any obliging family member would. To create dog-safe food, Massarweh collaborated with an integrative, holistic veterinarian.

On Sundays, Dogue transforms into Bone Appetit Cafe, where guests eagerly suck up the tableside-poured chicken-mushroom soup.

One of the meals consists of a rich, nourishing broth by simmering chicken bones for eight hours. The soup was then served with pieces of braised chicken breast and Chaga mushrooms. The second meal was delivered on a spectacular charcoal plate and featured a chicken-skin waffle placed on a globe-shaped coconut charcoal custard. A pastured egg yolk encased in a gorgeously green spirulina meringue “cloud” topped with wildflower petals is one of the other delicacies he has created.

