Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happy

The tire prints on the pavement reveal that the Angelino Heights area depicted in the “Fast and Furious” films is a well-known location for tire burning.

Some locals are not happy because production workers have returned, claiming that the movies not only draw visitors but also street takeovers.

While the franchise made the area famous, it also attracted unfavorable attention.

The area has gained popularity among fans, but some residents have started speeding and engaging in risky actions like burnouts and donuts that they see in the movies.

The frequency of unauthorized street takeovers has increased recently. Residents think such kind of conduct is encouraged by movies like the “Fast and Furious” series.

Damian Kevitt of the group Streets Are For Everyone stated that unfortunately, Angelino Heights is ground zero for these activities. He says he doesn’t believe they’ll be able to stop the movie production, but the city itself has to implement a zero-tolerance policy on street racing and sideshows and they need to truly take care of the community.

The worst thing about visitors to the neighborhood, according to a local who wished to remain anonymous, is when they perform risky donuts.

“They take over the streets by bringing so many cars and then they start doing a lot of stunts that should not be happening in a residential area, our kids literally see this and I don’t think it’s a good example,” said the person.

While some locals say they’re happy to have a movie set in their area, others claim they’ve been contacting Universal Pictures and the mayor to ask them to do something.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the area on Friday, and a group of locals intends to protest.