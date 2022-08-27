City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new study

(Thought Catalog/Unsplash)

Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?

According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.

The “happiest” city in America is Concord, according to a HouseFresh research. Additionally, the city was dubbed the “smiliest” in the nation.

With a 15th-place finish in all categories, San Francisco entered the top 20. No other city in California made it into the top 20 either for the “happiest” or the “smiliest” categories.

Concord scored 79.14 out of 100 on the happiness scale. According to the study’s findings, Concord had the highest national average of smiling persons at 74.41 percent.

San Francisco, located 30 miles to the west, scored 62.13 on the happiness scale, and 58.54 percent of selfies shot there had a smile (smiliest score).

Other famous California cities with high levels of happiness are Sacramento (59.42), San Diego (56.15), Fresno (48.88), San Jose (46.35), Long Beach (44.5), and Los Angeles (42.57).

California, with a score of 38.37 out of 100, has the lowest happiness rating, according to the study. In contrast, Utah, which received a score of 74.49, was declared the happiest state.

The way the calculations were made

By reviewing thousands of selfies taken in each location, HouseFresh calculated the “smiliest” cities. They employed the Face API from Microsoft Azure as a tool for face recognition.

The proportion of smiling subjects in the images that were evaluated was used to rank the cities. If a person scored more than 0.75 on the smile scale, they were said to be grinning. How did they reach their smile score?

The research claimed to have examined photos from each state’s Instagram page as well as the top 100 populated U.S. cities.

What other cities do you think should’ve made the top of the list? Let us know in the comments.