California residents will soon say bye to gasoline cars as officials get ready to vote on a progressive ban

(Michael Fousert/Unsplash)

A ground-breaking new regulation for emissions and car sales in the state is up for a vote by regulators at the California Air Resources Board on Thursday.

In accordance with the Advanced Clean Cars II plan from the ARB, all new passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs sold in California would have to be zero-emission vehicles in the coming years.

Governor Gavin Newsom said in his executive order from 2020 that California will phase out gasoline-powered automobiles and “remove harmful emissions from the transportation sector” in the next 15 years. This new regulation goes in accordance with his declaration.

The Advanced Clean Cars II plan under consideration would establish annual sales caps for zero-emission vehicles and gradually increase the percentage of new vehicle sales that must be zero-emission starting in 2026 and continuing through 2035 when all new vehicles sold must be zero-emission or plug-in hybrid electric.

According to the plan, these quotas are distributed as follows each year:

In 2026, 35% of new vehicles sold must be electric or plug-in hybrids with zero emissions. 43% of new cars in 2027, followed by 51% in 2028, 59% in 2029, 68% in 2030, 76% in 2031, 88% in 2032, and 100% in 2035.

According to the plan, California currently enjoys the nation’s largest zero-emission car market with more than 16 percent of new vehicle sales being zero-emissions or plug-in hybrids.

Nevertheless, the ARB claims that the majority of California’s carbon dioxide emissions come from transportation, and carbon dioxide is one of seven greenhouse gases that the ARB is tasked with monitoring and controlling in order to lessen climate change.

To guarantee that drivers who move to electric cars are receiving their money’s worth, the Advanced Clean Cars II plan would further tighten restrictions on emissions from gasoline cars and passenger trucks and add requirements to warranties and serviceability on electric vehicles.

According to the ARB, the objective is to support 100% electrification by 2035 in the transportation industry, lowering the number of air pollutants while also boosting the economy and public health by reducing issues associated with exposure to air pollution.

According to Newsom’s 2020 executive order, Californians owning gasoline automobiles can continue to drive them, and used gasoline cars can still be purchased and sold. For people who desire to move to an EV or PHEV, the ARB plan cites subsidies and other incentives.

The plan will be put to a vote on Thursday, August 25, and is anticipated to pass.

If it is approved, the rest of the U.S. transportation industry may see reverberations, with a greater emphasis on reasonably priced electric cars as the sizable and prominent California market modifies its pollution standards.