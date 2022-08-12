Officials reveal the reason for the strange taste in California’s tap water

(Canva Pro)

Many California residents have discovered a strange taste in their tap water this summer, many believe the water has been mixed with some substances and wonder if it’s safe to drink it.

The cause of this flavor, however, might not be as severe as many believe.

For some of California’s water systems, complaints of an earthy or musty taste or odor may just be the consequence of a typical summer occurrence. The flavor results from some algal chemicals growing more quickly in warmer conditions.

Geosmin and methylisoborneol (MIB), two chemicals produced by cyanobacteria, formerly known as blue-green algae, are responsible for the odor and taste according to EPA (the United States Environmental Protection Agency).

The bacterium that produces the chemicals is handled by water treatment facilities, but the innocuous compounds may still be present.

Geosmin and MIB are not unhealthy despite their awful taste and stench, according to EPA.

According to other reports, climate change may be affecting the flavor of California’s tap water. Compounds like geosmin and MIB become more concentrated as reservoirs and other water sources dry up during the drought, making it easier for residents to detect the flavor.

When reservoir levels are at their lowest in the late summer, the water may taste worse.

Officials say residents don’t need to boil the water before drinking it if they notice an odd flavor. They say the best options that might help lessen its musty or earthy flavor are to let the water chill or add lemon.

However, health experts caution that untreated cyanobacteria in the rivers, lakes, and reservoirs that provide drinking water systems are something to be careful of.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, conventional water treatment can typically remove cyanotoxins from the bacteria in the source waters. However, such systems might experience problems during a serious bloom occurrence.

