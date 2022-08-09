Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s stores

(Canva Pro)

Toys “R” Us has begun to build physical stores inside of a handful of Macy’s locations across California, and more physical sites are on the horizon nationwide for those who missed the company.

According to Macy’s website, California is home to at least 36 of these new shops.

In 2017, the venerable network of toy stores filed for bankruptcy, depriving purchasers of toys who didn’t want to lose their playground.

However, the toy retailer lingered in the shadows, attempting comebacks and collaborating with other merchants to preserve the essence of the stores.

The alliance between Toys “R” Us and Macy’s, which was announced in August 2021, appears to be successful.

Toy sales were 15 times greater in the first quarter of 2022 than they were in the equivalent period before the Toys R Us partnership.

Several Macy’s stores in prominent locations will build in-store shops for the Toys R Us brand. The development started in late July and will be continuing until October 15.

According to the announcement, the toy stores within Macy’s would be 1,000 to 10,000 square feet in size. As the shops get ready for the hectic holiday shopping season, they can also get bigger.

The first shops will debut at flagship stores in a number of significant cities, including one in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The celebration of the businesses’ reopening doesn’t end there. Additionally, there will be nine days of in-store events from October 15 to October 23 that will include family-friendly activities and daily giveaways.

The gifts will include items from Barbie, LEGO, and other toy companies.

Additionally, there is a chance for families to take a life-size Geoffrey on a Bench photo with the iconic giraffe from the toy stores.

The complete list of Macy’s locations in California with Toys R Us stores that have already opened can be seen on their website.

Are you excited about this comeback? Let us know in the comments.