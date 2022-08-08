(Canva Pro)

The popular San Francisco cafe, which is well-known for its burgers, traditional diner meals, and late-night snacks, abruptly announced its closure on Monday.

After 20 years, the well-known Bay Area diner that is partially owned by Mike Dirnt of Green Day is closing.

“With a heavy heart, the ownership of Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe has decided to permanently close operations effective immediately,” said the announcement.

“We are grateful and appreciative to our talented staff for their tireless efforts and creative contributions over the years. You are Rudy. You made what it was: a continuous award winning diner where everyone that “Walked Among Us” were always welcomed.”

The cafe explained that 20 years ago they strived to create that same environment and ethos that the Yee Family did at Eugene’s Ranch House for 40 years before them and now it is time for Rudy to pass the torch. The slogan “The Best People on Earth Walk Through These Doors” was written on both of their front doors for a combined 60-plus ears, and they know this must say something about the community they will always love.

At 2002, Rudy’s, which took its name from the Clash’s 1979 song “Rudie Can’t Fail,” debuted in the location formerly occupied by venerable restaurant Eugene’s Ranch House. Later, in 2011, Rudy’s built a second site in Uptown, Oakland, which was shut down in 2018.

Beyond its link to Green Day, the restaurant attracted prominence in 2010 thanks to positive reviews in the neighborhood press and a guest appearance on the Food Network’s popular Guy Fieri program “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

The announcement concluded with goodbye words to their community: “Many thanks to all our customers for your patronage and support over the ears, we will miss serving your preferred Brew For Breakfast and Late Night Munchies. We wish you well.”