Officials announce California residents are getting $819M erased from student loans, see if you qualify

Josue Torres
Newly disclosed data shows that thousands of Californians are among many beneficiaries who are getting their student loans debt forgiven under a temporary waiver for an existing program while they wait for President Biden’s decision on federal student loan debt.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Education have been urging debtors to think about requesting financial relief through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program before the waiver expires.

The PSLF program, which forbears federal student loans after 120 payments made over ten years, is designed to assist qualified borrowers who work in the public sector. 

Only 1 in 5 of the 1.3 million borrowers seeking debt relief under the PSLF are on track to get relief by 2026, according to a September analysis by the Student Borrower Protection Center, which shows that the number of applicants actually having their loans forgiven has been low.

The Education Department implemented a waiver on particular PSLF requirements last year, allowing borrowers who consolidated their debt into a Direct Loan before the waiver’s expiration to receive credit toward loan cancellation regardless of the type of federal loan they were receiving or whether they were enrolled in a particular payment plan.

According to Richard Cordray, the director of Federal Student Aid, more than 14,000 Californian borrowers have had more than $819 million in student loan debt forgiven since the waiver went into effect. That works up to more than $58,000 per borrower on average.

Residents have fewer than three months to check if they are eligible for the PSLF waiver before it expires after October 31, 2022. This is the procedure.

As previously stated, the purpose of the PSLF is to provide eligible public service employees with debt forgiveness following a predetermined amount of payments.

Borrowers that qualify must: Be hired by a not-for-profit organization or a U.S. federal, state, municipal, or tribal government (federal service includes U.S. military service), and work full-time for that institution or company. They should also have a direct loan (or consolidate other federal student loans into a Direct Loan), and make 120 attestation payments.

Amounts paid on other loan types, under any payment plan, before consolidation, or after the due date may all be credited to qualifying borrowers who are currently eligible for the PSLF waiver. If recipients of Teacher Loan Forgiveness can prove that they worked for PSLF during the time that made them eligible, they may apply the term of service that made that possible.

How can applicants find out whether they’re eligible for PSLF?

They should log in to their account on the FSA website first. They may enter information about their job and search for their employer in the FSA’s database. They may see if their employer is PSLF-eligible once they’ve located it.

Next, as per the tutorial provided by SBPC, they should identify the kind of federal student loans they now have. While other loans must be merged into a Direct Consolidation Loan, only Direct Loans are eligible for PSLF. Prior qualifying payments on a non-Direct Loan up until the end of October 2022 will count toward the 120 payments required under PSLF for forgiveness.

After completing the aforementioned processes, applicants must verify their employment. The PSLF form should then be ready for submission.

To assist borrowers in completing the form, the FSA has developed an assistance tool.

Who is eligible for the forgiven student loans that have already been approved?

Since President Biden entered office, $26 billion in student debt has been canceled for around 1.3 million students nationally.

Another 690,000 borrowers had a total of $7.9 billion in student loans canceled through discharges due to borrower defense and school closures, on top of the thousands of students who got debt cancellation through the updated PSLF program. 

Through total and permanent disability discharge, more than 400,000 debtors have benefited from debt forgiveness totaling more than $8.5 billion.

In the upcoming weeks, Biden is anticipated to make public his intentions about expanded student debt forgiveness and even an extension of the loan payment moratorium.

