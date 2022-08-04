Recent Equifax glitch affected many Americans’ interest rates and credit approvals

(Canva Pro)

The recent discovery that Equifax, one of the largest credit reporting organizations, gave lenders incorrect credit ratings on millions of people has brought concerns to many.

According to a recent investigation, it was reported that during a three-week period earlier this year, Equifax sent inaccurate credit information.

The inaccurate information could have had an impact on the interest rates applied to millions of auto loans, mortgages, and credit cards. Additionally, loans could have been turned down as a result.

The problem, according to Equifax, was a technical code error, they claim it has already been resolved.

According to a firm executive, only a small number of customers may have received a different credit decision as a result of the error.

Regardless, the event shows how much power Equifax, along with the other two major credit agencies, Experian and TransUnion, has over American consumers.

Each business keeps credit files on hundreds of millions of people and sells the information to lenders and other parties that are interested in learning more about people’s financial situation.

The problem many perceive is that they act in this way without peoples’ consent. Without anyone’s permission, these businesses make large profits off of Americans' personal information and are crucial to many financial choices.

The example some use to explain how the credit reporting organizations operate is like imagining a hospital people have never been to, obtaining their medical records and quickly making money off of them by selling them to insurance companies.

That is not to suggest that they don’t serve a crucial financial purpose. It’s true.

However, when a business can gather enormous quantities of personal information without anyone’s consent and then interfere with peoples’ credit just because of a glitch, there is clearly a lack of responsibility.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time Equifax has made a mistake. The company’s systems were breached in 2017 and information on about 150 million Americans was made public. The incident was so big the company had to come up with a $425 million settlement to help people affected by the data breach.

At a June investor meeting, Equifax CEO Mark Begor addressed the most recent error.

The damage, according to him, is going to be fairly minimal, not anything that’s significant to Equifax.

Many Americans say federal legislators and authorities should, at the very least, demand greater transparency from credit institutions regarding their operations. They also say that customers should be compelled to provide their consent before the corporations may share or sell their private information.