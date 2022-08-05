Orange County families can get free back-to-school supplies from non-profit

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414bfn_0h5Dr78M00
(Canva Pro)

This back-to-school season, a nonprofit organization in Orange County is assisting families in saving money by providing free school supplies to every school-aged kid who undergoes a health checkup.

According to a Deloitte poll, parents expect to pay an average of $661 per kid this coming school year due to inflation, an increase of 8% from the previous one. This year, the price of school supplies increased by 7%.

As part of its new back-to-school initiative, Families Together of Orange County is collaborating with HOPES Collaborative and Giving Children Hope to provide hundreds of kids with a backpack or tote full of school materials.

According to Alexander Rossel, CEO of Families Together of Orange County, the mission of the organization is to set each patient up for success, and with their back-to-school program, they will help alleviate the financial stress that this change in season can bring for many families in the community. They hope that families that participate in the program this summer will start the new school year with a sense of well-being and confidence.

As long as supplies last, the program will continue through August 31.

When parents get a physical checkup with their children, Families Together is also providing one protein meal box per home, which contains milk, meat, eggs, cheese, and other necessary dietary items.

Both locations, Garden Grove and Tustin are accepting appointments.

To make an appointment, parents can call (657) 550–1325 or request it online.

Both locations are giving the school supplies, however, the Tustin location is the only one that also gives the protein boxes.

