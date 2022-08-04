New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29

(Canva Pro)

The growth Palm Springs International Airport has had in the last few years keeps attracting new airlines to start operating there, encouraging locals to choose to fly PSP instead of driving to Los Angeles.

Now it’s the turn of Avelo Airlines, which revealed plans to serve Palm Springs International Airport, bringing more alternatives for flights out of the city.

The affordable airline intends to provide service to Santa Rosa and three locations in Oregon.

According to Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy, travel between PSP and these three well-liked Northern California and Oregon locations is now simpler and more reasonably priced than before. Just in time for the holiday travel season, Levy says the airline looks forward to providing travelers in Palm Springs with more options and convenience.

When service starts on Nov. 11, PSP will be Avelo’s 30th destination on its U.S. route map.

Only Avelo will offer direct flights from Palm Springs to Santa Rosa/Sonoma, Eugene, and Bend/Redmond in Oregon.

The first flight considered the inaugural one, from Palm Springs to Santa Rosa/Sonoma will cost $29, while the first flight to the cities in Oregon will cost $39.

Harry Barret, the airport’s executive director of aviation, stated the degree of growth the airport has witnessed over the past year has been astounding, and they’re delighted to have Avelo Airlines now coming to PSP.

The expansion of air connections has increased tourists and made it more convenient for locals to opt to fly PSP rather than drive to LA. The airport is a major economic driver for the area.

