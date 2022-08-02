Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime charges

(Canva Pro)

Two persons who reportedly admitted to taking a couple of pride flags from a tiny hamlet in Southern California’s wine region are the subject of a recommendation by the county sheriff’s office to press hate crime charges.

In the little village of Los Olivos where the incidents happened, one flag was taken on or about Thursday, July 28.

To look into the incident, deputies went to the 2900 block of Nojoqui Avenue. Investigators gathered information, questioned victims and witnesses, and were able to locate a video of two persons setting a pride flag on fire that had been put online.

Deputies allegedly made contact with the two individuals, who have only been named as young adults, and they allegedly acknowledged to taking the flag and burning it for a social media video. Additionally, they acknowledged to taking another flag from an unidentified spot in Ballard, a tiny town close to Los Olivos.

The victims in the case and community members who have expressed worry and annoyance over the incidents, according to the Sheriff’s Office, have been in frequent communication with the investigators throughout the course of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says the two individuals should be subject to penal code 422.6(b), which states that no one shall knowingly deface, damage, or destroy the real or personal property of any other person for the purpose of intimidating or interfering with the free exercise or enjoyment of any right.

Whether the DA’s office will bring the charges as suggested by the Sheriff’s Office is unknown at this time.