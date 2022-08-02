Oatly Oat Milk, Glucerna and 51 other drinks have been recalled

A recall has been issued due to possible contamination in Oatly Oat Milk, Glucerna, and 51 other specialty beverages.

The FDA has authorized Lyons Magnus LLC to voluntarily recall a number of beverage and dietary items on Friday owing to potential contamination. Baby goods are not on the list of things that the FDA is recalling, according to their announcement. The recalled goods were sold all around the country.

The 53 items that are subject to the recall come in a variety of packages and are sold under several additional brand names. The recall also affects well-known brands Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, and Lyons Ready Care in addition to Oatly.

Anyone in possession of a recalled product is urged by the FDA to get rid of it right once or send it back for a refund.

Consumers can validate the lot code and best by date of the recalled goods mentioned in the recall by looking to the top of individual cartons or the side of multi-carton cases and looking for the concerned products.

The goods did not adhere to the requirements for commercial sterility, according to preliminary root cause analysis.

The items are sold under a wide range of brand names, which are given in the recall announcement, and are packaged in various ways. Refer to the top of the carton for single-carton cases or the side of the case for multi-carton cases to find the Lot Code and Best By Date. Some of the 53 goods had a narrower market reach than others, but all were marketed nationally.

