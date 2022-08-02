San Francisco, CA

How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment

Josue Torres
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.

In the San Francisco metro region, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment currently requires a full-time wage of more than $61 per hour.

According to the assessment, it is much higher than other costly U.S. cities like New York, where it costs $45 an hour on a typical 40-hour per week schedule, and more than treble San Francisco’s $16.99 minimum wage.

The wealthier Marin and San Mateo counties are also part of the affluent San Francisco metro region, which leads the list of the nation’s highest housing wages, or the hourly wages required to spend no more than the government advised 30% of income on rent. 

Santa Cruz, which is ranked second, requires inhabitants to make over $60 per week to rent a typical two-bedroom. The rate is around $55 per hour in the №3 metro region of San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara.

It is not the first time Bay Area communities have headlined the coalition’s yearly study on the glaring disparity between median wages and housing expenses. Even while the latest research indicates a very tiny reduction in the wage gap between workers and what it takes to buy decent housing, it advises against comparing data from prior years due to changes in how average rents are determined.

But for now, everyone is focused on the changes the last two years have brought. The Bay Area numbers show a widening gap between renters in different income brackets, a lack of home-buying options to relieve pressure, and an uncertain future for households still trying to catch up on rent debt after more than two years of remote work, migration anxiety, and eviction battles.

A number of variables, including salary stagnation for low-income employees, inflation, an increase in investor landlords, and a shortage of about 960,000 affordable rentals in California, are cited in the research as contributing to the mismatch. 

There is also the issue of the rising demand for rentals; the research highlighted that from the beginning of 2020 and mid-2021, there were around 870,000 new renters who entered the market, some voluntarily.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition research, many households entering the market were higher-income renters who may have been priced out of the more competitive home-buying market.

According to adjusted Bureau of Labor Statistics data analyzed in the report, where the average renter now makes about $65 an hour and $68 an hour, respectively, the abundance of high-earning renters is most noticeable in the tech and professional services-driven San Francisco and San Jose metro areas. Contrast that to Santa Cruz, which is heavily reliant on tourism and agriculture, or Oakland, which has a bigger foundation of industrial and administrative occupations, where the average renter salary is $31 per hour.

Landlord advocacy organizations assert that the math is more difficult in places with rent control, such as San Francisco. According to a poll conducted in July by the San Francisco Apartment Association, the city’s average rent is still expensive ($3,605 for a two-bedroom unit and $2,678 for a one-bedroom), but cheaper studio apartments in neighborhoods like Nob Hill and the Tenderloin continue to rent for under $1,500.

Due to continuing economic gaps and the lower likelihood of homeownership among Black and Latino households, the survey determined that prolonged unaffordability disproportionately impacts these households nationwide. According to census data, 46 percent of Latino households and 58 percent of Black households in the United States rent their homes, compared to about 30 percent of white households.

The last two years have drawn attention to tenants and recently evicted renters who are in difficult circumstances. In Alameda County, the number of homeless persons has increased by 22% in the past three years, totaling more than 9,700 on any given night. Tenants who resorted to living illegally in garages or boat marinas have been removed from such locations, from San Francisco to the coasts of the Delta.

A variety of potential solutions have been offered in response by politicians and housing advocates, including $2 billion in state funding for affordable housing, new proposed vacancy taxes, federal proposals for more housing vouchers, temporary renter assistance funds, and legal representation in eviction cases.

