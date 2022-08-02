Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion

(Canva Pro)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.

The only exceptions are occupations for which being a citizen of the United States is mandated by state and federal law.

Chair Hilda Solis stated that Los Angeles County is a community of immigrants from every part of the country. There remains space for improvement, even though the county government’s personnel reflects the community it serves.

With this resolution, the County, one of the biggest employers in the area, aspires to have a workforce that is inclusive and varied and is dedicated to neither excluding nor permitting citizenship to be a barrier to employment.

For candidates for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department or any peace officers recruited by the county, the U.S. citizen requirement will still be in effect.

According to the statement from Solis, 880,000 estimated non-citizens called LA County home as of 2018, however, they still encounter obstacles while trying to find jobs there.

To fill open entry-level positions, recruiters must turn down talented non-Americans throughout hiring cycles.

Solis said the experience of an immigrant will promote the county’s vision, purpose, and principles to safeguard the legal and human rights of every resident and help their staff to properly represent the demographics of the people they serve.

The motion instructs County Counsel to analyze the Board’s authority to waive any citizenship requirement for Board-appointed County officers or Department Heads, unless a citizenship requirement is mandated by state law, and to instruct County Officers to waive any citizenship requirement for employees they have or will appoint, unless state law expressly provides otherwise, and to report back within 14 days.

Additionally, the motion instructs the Chief Executive Office’s Legislative Affairs to seek legislative amendments to the California Government Code in order to either abolish the citizenship requirement for Disaster Service Workers or give local entities the authority to abolish it, in consultation with County Counsel and the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Office of Immigrant Affairs.