Candy shortage expected for Halloween as Hershey says it won’t meet demand

(Canva Pro)

A hard time for Halloween lovers. Many will not have much success in the confectionery section this year.

Hershey CEO Michele Buck cautioned in prepared remarks about the company’s second-quarter earnings on Thursday that the company will not be able to completely fulfill customer demand for the October holiday.

The issue apparently comes from customers wanting more conventional and Halloween-themed sweets than Hershey is currently able to provide.

Due to continued supply chain difficulties, several makers of consumer goods have been finding it difficult to keep up with the recent spike in demand for their items. As a result, they were forced to stop producing certain less popular dishes, as they did in the case of the late, great Choco Taco.

During the last two years, the demand for sweets increased and has continued to rise. In the meanwhile, enthusiasm for Halloween has only grown. The business achieved a double-digit sales increase in the quarter compared to last year, which is good news for Hershey, but it also means that some production compromises had to be made.

For both its year-round and seasonal offerings, the chocolate manufacturer employs the same production processes. Therefore, it is unable to increase both the production of normal candies and of Halloween or festive goods. Instead, it must choose between the two.

During an investor call to review the company’s second-quarter performance, Buck stated the company has a policy of prioritizing everyday on-shelf availability. They had to make that decision, undoubtedly, a difficult one.

That probably entails losing market share during the peak Halloween season to rivals like Mars Wrigley, which manufactures M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles, and other candy, and Brach’s.

Hershey hopes to be able to fulfill demand in the following few years by expanding its manufacturing capacity. But it also has additional problems.

The business continues to struggle with supply chain interruptions, such as rising dairy costs and insufficient ingredients, in addition to capacity limitations. Hershey must purchase the necessary ingredients from other sources, which is expensive.

According to Buck, these difficulties are mostly connected to global shortages.

Are you planning to celebrate Halloween this year? Let us know in the comments.