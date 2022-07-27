California man gets ticket for parking in a red zone that was painted while his car was already parked

(Elena Kuchko/Unsplash)

A California resident who had been parking in the same area for 25 years is contesting a parking citation that was issued as a result of an unanticipated occurrence. The curb where he was parked, according to him and his wife, was painted over while their car was parked. He was on the legal side of the red zone when he first parked. The red zone had been repainted when he went back to his car to get the ticket.

According to the man, he and his wife have been living in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. At the intersection where the couple parks their car, there is usually one vacant space, which has never been an issue for them. In fact, the couple frequently parks there.

The man’s wife said they came out and were getting back from the store when they spotted the ticket on the windshield of the car.

$180 was the ticket amount. The couple says their being fined for a faded red line that cannot be seen in any prior Google picture searches of the location, despite the fresh line that was meticulously drawn around their tire.

A traffic official who affirms that the ticket is for a red zone infraction, explains the fine it’s not for the freshly painted red stripe. The infraction is parking in a faded stripe.

Since the couple contested the ticket, the city citation clerk must now determine if the ticket is valid. Within the next 60 days, a decision on the ticket will be made.

The couple says they want to move out soon since they don’t want to leave in a place where these types of events happen.