Restaurant owner buys 50,000 lottery tickets hoping to share prize with employees

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDf8c_0guRENRD00
(Canva Pro)

50,000 Mega Millions tickets were bought by the CEO of the fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s, one for each of his workers, and he has pledged to split the $810 million prize if they win it.

On his personal page, Todd Graves posted a video of a lottery machine manufacturing Mega Millions tickets. In the post, he says it’s more difficult than people believe to purchase 50,000 lottery tickets. He also explained they want to split the prize with their 50,000 Raising Cane’s Crew.

According to a news release, Graves stated they couldn’t miss the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with their employees who always stood together as soon as they heard how high this jackpot award is. Because their crew is essential to everything they do at Cane’s, they’re constantly searching for exciting ways to reward them, and if they’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.

After no tickets matched all five white balls and the gold Mega ball in Friday’s drawing, Tuesday’s jackpot increased to $810 million, making it the fourth-largest reward in U.S. lottery history and the third-largest in Mega Millions history.

And with the incredible odds of winning at one in 302.5 million, the likelihood that one of Graves’ 50,000 tickets will win the top prize is still rather remote.

AJ Kumaran, the co-CEO and COO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, revealed that he personally purchased the tickets for Graves, who is now abroad. The printing of all the tickets, which Graves is paying for himself, took seven or eight hours in total. He spent $100,000 on the transaction or $2 for each ticket.

Things and times are difficult, Kumaran said, explaining members from the community have expressed seeing it. They notice it on the shelves of the grocery store and at the gas station.

Graves said he knows he hit the jackpot with his company’s crew, so he hopes he hits it again to share it with them.

