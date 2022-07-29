Student loan forgiveness could become a reality according to new court filing

(Canva Pro)

The federal government has instructed loan servicers not to approach borrowers about restarting payments less than a month before the student debt moratorium is slated to expire.

Scott Buchanan, the executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, which represents all of the businesses that manage the federal loans subject to the administration’s embargo, said that the Education Department had just lately instructed loan servicers not to contact borrowers.

President Joe Biden said in April that the suspension of government loan repayments would last until August 31 as the country recovered from the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Biden administration may have just given a big hint about whether or not it plans to implement a widespread student loan forgiveness program.

Although no official judgments have been taken, a recent filing in federal court demonstrates that the administration, at least in part, supports a legal contention that current federal law offers a foundation for canceling student loans by executive action.

President Biden has been urged to use executive action to cancel student loan debt on a large scale by a broad coalition of student loan advocacy groups and influential congressional Democrats ever since Biden entered office last year.

Biden stated that he would support a $10,000 per borrower student loan forgiveness program during his 2020 presidential campaign. Since assuming office, however, he has been hesitant to move forward without congressional legislation and expressed worry that he might not have the legal ability to erase student loan debt by executive action. Although Biden has shown signs of being more receptive to the notion lately, no decisions have been made.

Advocate groups, Democratic lawmakers, and a number of top legal authorities on student loans have contended that the President does, in fact, have the legal right to cancel student loans by executive action. They cite wording in the Higher Education Act (HEA), a lengthy law that oversees most of the federal student assistance system, which they believe gives the President extensive authority to compromise, waive, or release any right, title, claim, lien, or demand when it comes to federal student loans.

Advocates for the borrower claim that this phrase is comprehensive and detailed enough for the President to take action. This phrase grants broad authority to cancel federal student loans on a large scale, according to attorneys with the Project on Predatory Student Lending at the Legal Services Center at Harvard Law School, according to a widely shared document.

Last year, Biden gave the Education and Justice Departments’ lawyers the responsibility of creating a legal analysis to evaluate if the HEA or other legislation provides the President the right to pass student loan forgiveness without the consent of Congress. The details and findings of that analysis were kept private.

The Biden administration seems to concur, at least to a certain extent, that the HEA does, in fact, grant extensive authority to erase student debt in a court submission this week.

The paperwork referred to Sweet v. DeVos, a class action case initiated by student loan borrowers over pending Borrower Defense to Repayment requests. A federal student debt forgiveness option called Borrower Defense to Repayment is available to borrowers who feel their institution has deceived them. Over 264,000 borrowers who attended particular colleges would have $6 billion in federal student loans canceled, according to a draft settlement deal made public last month by attorneys for the Education Department and the borrowers.

The Biden administration suggested that the $6 billion in student loan cancellation that the parties proposed under the settlement agreement would actually be implemented via Borrower Defense to Repayment, but rather through the HEA’s compromise authority in its filing this week, which the Department of Education submitted in opposition to a motion by several impacted schools to intervene.

The Secretary of Education has great latitude under the HEA to negotiate and resolve claims, according to the Education Department, regarding federal student loan programs.

The Department stated in its petition that the Secretary’s compromise and settlement authority includes the power to compromise and discharge student loan obligations by federal student loan borrowers on conditions established by the Secretary. According to this phrasing, the attitude of the Education Department may, at least in part, be in line with the expansive interpretation being promoted by congressional Democrats and student loan borrower advocacy organizations.

However, the Biden administration has highlighted that no decisions about a general student loan forgiveness program have been made. Furthermore, even if the administration’s reading of the HEA, as outlined in this week’s court filing, is encouraging for borrowers, it does not imply that the President would use executive action to broadly eliminate student debt.

The administration may contend, as it does in its submission, that this wide authority only applies to claims involving federal student loans and not to sweeping, unilateral actions that have an impact on millions of people.

However, it may be important to note that the Department claims that the phrase gives considerable authority to compromise federal student loans on conditions chosen by the Secretary.

Biden will decide on student loan forgiveness before the student loan halt expires, according to officials who have emphasized this repeatedly. That deadline, August 31, 2022, is swiftly approaching.