Certain grocery items in San Francisco are at their highest price in 40 years

(Canva Pro)

Everything seems more expensive than in the last few years, with the inflation rate rising to 9.1% in June, reality shows it is at its highest level in more than 40 years, causing many products to have a considerable increase in their price.

According to the most recent consumer price index statistics, while gas costs have received the most attention, grocery items have experienced some of the largest increases in the San Francisco metro region during the last two years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that between June 2021 and June 2022, prices for groceries and the entire food and beverage category increased by 10.2 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively.

The category with the largest rise from April to June was fruits and vegetables, up 4.7%. The other food at home category, which includes butter, sugar, and sweets, went up 5%.

In the San Francisco metro region, prices of goods and services rose 1.7% from April to June and 6.8% year over year in June. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties make up the metro region.

A person in the Bay Area would pay roughly $4,400 more a year on key products and services, including nearly 9% more on food, according to an analysis of consumer price index data from April.

The price for importing certain food items has also increased. For example, getting grapes from South America to California can cost twice as much as before due to transport costs and also because the minimum wage in Mexico has increased.

Raising the prices for food items is now unavoidable for grocery stores due to rising transportation, supply chain, labor, and regulatory expenses.

Price changes for groceries in the Bay Area from April to June 2022:

Other food at home had a 5% change during this period, fruits and vegetables 4.7%, cereals and bakery products 2.6%, nonalcoholic beverages 1.6%, meats, poultry, fish, and eggs -1.2%, dairy and related products -2%.

Nobody knows how long residents of the Bay Area are expected to keep seeing these big grocery receipts. The increasing pressure on prices is likely to last until inflation starts to decline since the increases usually depend on wage changes, supply chain difficulties, and transportation inflation.

Have you noticed the price changes at your local grocery store? Let us know in the comments.