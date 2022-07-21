Popular L.A. lanes will be closed until Tuesday, July 26

(Canva Pro)

Beginning on Wednesday, July 20 at 11 p.m., some L.A. lanes will be closed due to roadwork, traffic is expected to increase considerably.

A Caltrans project that is currently under construction will cause certain lanes to close from 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 through 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 on the 210 Freeway.

The 210 Freeway will keep both its directions open while the roadwork is going on, however, it will reduce from 10 to 6 lanes, which will cause traffic congestion for 5 days.

On Wednesday, July 25, between Irwindale Avenue and the 605 Freeway, westbound lanes will be shut down from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following Tuesday.

On the eastbound side of the street, traffic will be diverted. This implies that all traffic will use the 210’s eastbound side while the westbound side is blocked, and the route will be temporarily constructed to accommodate three lanes of traffic in each direction.

The closure is a component of a $30 million project to reinforce the bridge decks and install better hinges and railings on the San Gabriel River Bridge.

Drivers are advised by Caltrans to plan for delays and take alternate routes. They advise using the 10 or 60 freeways through the shutdown or taking Metrolink or Goldline for public transit.

Drivers aren’t looking forward to the traffic jam the project is certain to cause, even with these alternative options. Many are preparing themselves for the temporary shift.

“I definitely will need to leave home at least two hours earlier to make it on time, whenever this type of roadblock happens, traffic is massive,” said Richard Haines, an L.A. resident.

Other drivers didn’t know about the roadblocks until today.

“I just found out today. Officials need to improve their communication so we have time to take the proper measures to avoid arriving late to our commitments,” said Laura Ramos, a driver that takes the lanes every day.

Other closures will occur later on during Phase 2 of the project, which will block the 210’s eastbound lanes in August.