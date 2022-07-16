L.A. business adopts a 4-day workweek and employees love it

(Israel Andrade/Unsplash)

Would you like your job to switch to a 4-day workweek?

A commercial radio station in Los Angeles has had the same working schedule for more than 30 years. Employees were recently surprised when the company made the decision to switch to a four-day workweek.

Given the inflation and the uncertain state of the economy, the company’s employees never anticipated the business to do something like this. They seem to love the change, saying they feel more energetic.

Despite the fact that a measure in California that would have mandated a shorter workweek has stalled, the business is among many in other countries attempting the new timetable.

Employees at companies that have this work model say it works. They get to spend more time with their families, travel a little more, and arrive at work after a three-day weekend feeling more refreshed. They enjoy it a lot.

According to the radio business, the new schedule it’s working for them too, they explain everyone is doing okay and employees understand what to do.

The station’s chief finance officer, Michael Kim, claimed to have found the concept for the shorter workweek while researching it online.

At the conclusion of 2021, he took it up with the CEO, but he had reservations.

On February 1, though, on the station’s 33rd birthday, they decided to start experimenting with the new schedule.

Due to paying some overtime in the first month of the transfer and some scheduling challenges, Kim said they originally had a slight financial hit, but that was all.

He states he can’t say if it has benefited or hurt the business, however, they’ve realized people are happier and more rested.

A four-day workweek was implemented for forty full-time workers. 40 other employees, he claimed, have part-time jobs.

Kim states there hasn’t been any discussion about going back to the previous schedule, confirming this is a permanent change.

The biggest advantage, according to him, is that he doesn’t get that anxious anymore knowing that the weekend would arrive sooner than usual, feeling that his mental state has improved.

He says he feels like a new person and feels more rested at work. He can now run errands on one day and take two days off.

Most importantly, he explains, productivity is almost the same and the workers are happy, they value the opportunity to have a relaxing vacation or visit the gym.