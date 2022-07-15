Los Angeles, CA

Popular L.A. restaurant forced to close after 50 years for Tesla to open charging and diner station

A beloved L.A. restaurant is going to close its doors on Tuesday for Tesla, the popular electric car company to open a new charging station model.

Tuesday marks the scheduled closure of Shakey’s on Santa Monica Boulevard, and Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has submitted plans to the city of Los Angeles for the construction of a unique 24-hour diner and electric vehicle charging station there.

The Shakey’s on Santa Monica Boulevard, which has been there for more than 50 years, is well-known and loved by the community.

The restaurant has stated that although they didn’t want to go, the pizza shop will now close on Tuesday due to the termination of its contract and the sale the property owner made.

Tesla will now settle in the property where Shakey’s served customers for so many years.

Elon Musk stated in 2018 that he hoped to install a vintage drive-in, rollerblades, and a rock restaurant at a Tesla supercharger station in Los Angeles. It appears that his dream is now becoming a reality.

Tesla has submitted papers to build a drive-in movie theater, a 24-hour restaurant, and electric car charging stations where Shakey’s on Santa Monica Boulevard is set to close.

However, no movies will be shown here. According to Tesla, if authorized, they’ll build two movie screens on the property that will show 30-minute films; which is enough time to charge their electric cars.

Alex Massachi, whose family is selling the land to Tesla, claimed Tesla approached them to make them an offer.

He said his family accepted the offer to sell the property to Tesla since it will undoubtedly improve the region. They were not going to be developing the property so they’re glad Tesla is taking it over and are enthusiastic about the project and its potential.

Not everyone, though, is thrilled about this development.

Some residents considered the restaurant an essential part of Santa Monica Boulevard and don’t like the upcoming replacement.

“My grandma used to go to the restaurant since before my mom was even born, we’ve loved it as a family for so many years and now it’s closing to fulfill a billionaire company that has the funds to open their own place anywhere they want,” said Melanie Phillips, an L.A. resident. “I’m really going to miss it.”

Other residents, on the other hand, are excited about the change.

James Wharton has spent his whole life in Los Angeles and often ate lunch at Shakey’s, and said he is fine with the closure.

“Shakey’s is a great place, but I think change is very exciting, I cannot wait to see what Tesla will do,” said Wharton.

Regardless of viewpoints, when the beloved restaurant closes its doors next week, change is imminent.

Massachi participates in a city-led development group. According to him, the Tesla diner design will take some time, the permission process is still ongoing, and it might be a few years before it is finished.

After the restaurant closes on Tuesday, Shakey’s workers will have the chance to transfer to another location.

Are you excited about the upcoming diner and charging station? Let us know in the comments.

