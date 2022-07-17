California can’t deny rent relief money to anyone waiting for approval, judge rules

Josue Torres

Since last spring, California has provided government assistance to tens of thousands of tenants facing possible eviction. However, the state has withheld money from over one-third of the applicants, often without providing a reason, and a judge has ruled that housing officials cannot reject any more requests for rental aid while the validity of their procedures is being investigated.

Judge Frank Roesch stated at a hearing on Thursday that the burdens of any wrongdoing lay solely on the tenants rather than the state, even though it is still unclear whether the Department of Housing and Community Development wrongly denied applications to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program or failed to sufficiently justify its decisions.

Roesch announced that he would issue a preliminary injunction prohibiting the department from dismissing any pending requests for rental assistance or appeals of those that were turned down less than 30 days ago until he holds an inquiry into whether the state’s processes for reviewing the claims infringe on renters’ rights to fair treatment and a clear explanation of its decisions.

While the inquiry happens, approximately 100,000 homes will be eligible for rental subsidies without the department’s meddling.

In order to safeguard renters whose incomes were 20% or more below the national average and whose employment and finances were being severely impacted during the last two years, California got $5.2 billion from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program in March 2021.

The state reports that since the start of the assistance period, it has accepted applications from 342,000 households and paid them an average of $11,800 in aid.

However, the Housing and Community Development Department also turned down 161,000 applications and frequently kept them in the dark about their status.

The state’s notices of denial, which claimed, for example, that the applicant had provided inconsistent or unverifiable information, were generally vague, according to a lawsuit filed by renter advocates last month, and failed to explain the reasons, cite any supporting documentation, or outline the appeal process.

According to the lawsuit, there was a dramatic rise in denials in April, which the agency has not adequately addressed.

Court authorities indicated that approximately 36,000 eviction proceedings were filed in California between July 2020 and June 2021, despite a formal statewide restriction on renter evictions during that time period.

Roesch hasn’t decided whether the state violated tenants’ rights, but he expressed open skepticism toward a claim made by a representative of the Department of Housing and Community Development that it wasn’t necessary to provide a tenant with the records or other proof used to deny them rental assistance.

At the hearing on Thursday, the judge questioned the representative telling them that applicants need to examine the documents so they can review the evidence in the case they wish to appeal the denial.

A Housing and Community Development Department spokesperson responded to Roesch’s directive by stating the department stands by the work they have done to maintain over 700,000 Californians in stable housing through the California Rent Relief Program and will continue to do what they can to assist Californians in need of support.

The department, however, disagrees with the court’s decision and will continue to support the Rent Relief program in California.

