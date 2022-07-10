L.A. County residents will decide if they want to give away the power to remove the sheriff

Josue Torres
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss a motion on Tuesday that would put it to a vote by L.A. residents in November to provide the panel the authority to remove an elected sheriff from office.

Using a four-fifths vote, the board may oust an elected sheriff under the terms of a resolution made by board chair Holly Mitchell and Supervisor Hilda Solis. The motion would instruct county counsel to write the necessary paperwork and an ordinance to place on the ballot on November 8th.

The motion states that such a move would be permitted “for cause,” which is defined as a violation of any law related to the performance of their duties as sheriff; flagrant or repeated neglect of duties; a misappropriation of public funds or property, and many more reasons.

The action was described as a politically driven stunt by a sheriff’s department official in a public statement.

On Friday, Villanueva’s re-election campaign reacted, claiming that the supervisors have “no business” requesting such power.

Villanueva’s campaign released a statement mentioning the people of Los Angeles would be better served if the supervisors spent their time doing their duties, by decreasing homelessness and improving healthcare, instead of seeking to gain even more authority.

In the statement, they also argued the sheriff, like the supervisors, is an elective office, and just as the sheriff has no business requesting authority to dismiss the supervisors, the same applies to them.

With her backing, the proposal will receive the necessary three votes on Tuesday to be approved, according to Supervisor Janice Hahn. The proposal’s objectives have been questioned, according to Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who asked why it only targets the sheriff and not other county leadership roles.

Villanueva has argued with the board on several occasions, accusing them of cutting money for his organization at the expense of public safety. He has also refused to testify before the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission.

Villanueva is not specifically mentioned in the motion, but it does claim that the present sheriff has continuously resisted and obstructed these mechanisms of checks and balances and has been openly opposed to scrutiny and openness.

The motion also mentions former sheriffs Peter Pitchess and Lee Baca.

The board has been constrained in its capacity to function as an adequate check against the sheriff’s egregious disdain of lawful monitoring and accountability, the motion states, despite efforts to oversee the agency.

Throughout Villanueva’s tenure as sheriff, the supervisors and sheriff have fought over a variety of issues.

In the event that the motion is adopted, county attorneys would prepare the required documents to place the matter on the November ballot before coming back to the board for a decision on whether to proceed on July 26.

A runoff election for Villanueva’s second term will take place in November against Robert Luna, a former Long Beach police chief. In the June primary, they came in second and first place among nine candidates.

